LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures fall on a lack of packer demand

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by weak cash
cattle trade as packer demand remains light, analysts said.
"The lack of bids is daunting," said Joe Kooima, commodity
broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc.
Kooima noted packers have enough cattle purchased on
negotiated contracts to meet nearby demand.
Cash cattle trade was "at a standstill" according to the
U.S. Department of Agriculture, with live purchases ranging from
$123 to $124 per cwt in both the Northern and Southern U.S.
Plains.
CME October live cattle futures ended 0.325 cent
lower at 122.450 cents per lb., while the most-active December
live cattle fell 0.275 cent to 127.800 cents.
Feeder cattle futures climbed as feed grain prices eased,
with benchmark November feeders firmed 0.325 cent higher
at 156.950 cents per lb.
While live cattle face softer demand from packers, boxed
beef prices are easing, though remain elevated. Choice boxed
beef cutout was falling $4.29 to $311.37 per cwt, while select
cuts dipped $2.74 to $278.01, the USDA said.
Packer margins firmed to $787.40 per head, though still
below a week ago, according to livestock marketing advisory
service HedgersEdge.com LLC.
Meanwhile, CME lean hog contracts eased as season supply
pressure adds to weaker demand, while threats of African Swine
Fever (ASF) persist.
October lean hogs eased 0.600 cent to 84.375 cents
per pound while the most-active December contract fell
0.625 cent to 73.600 cents per pound.
A case of ASF was discovered in Haiti, near the border with
the Dominican Republic, which confirmed a case in July, fueling
concerns about the disease's spread in the Americas.
Pork demand could rally more quickly than beef, supporting
futures, Kooima noted, though he thinks ASF fears will keep the
market from climbing.
"There might be a lack of follow through from the funds," he
said. "they aren’t willing to have much exposure with that ASF
talk out there."
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by
Krishna Chandra Eluri)