LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures fall to three-month lows on slower demand

CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures slid to three-month lows on Tuesday, as beef
demand slows, leaving cattle producers with ample supply as
packer demand softens, traders said.
"Packers are bought for a long ways out - have a lot of
inventory," said Scott Varilek, broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek
Trading Inc.
CME October live cattle settled up 1.050 cents at
123.750 cents per pound after hitting 123.675 cents, its lowest
price since June 9.
October feeder cattle lost 2.425 cents to 160.050
cents per pound reaching their lowest since July 21 at 159.150
cents.
October live cattle is nearing the contract's 200-day moving
average, having fallen below its 100-day moving average on
Friday.
Beef prices eased, with choice cuts of boxed beef down $1.23
to $335.19 per hundredweight (cwt) while select cuts dropped by
$2.23 to $301.90 per cwt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said.
Margins for beef packers were about $904.75 per head of
cattle, down from $923.10 on Friday and $945.95 a week earlier,
according to livestock marketing advisory service
HedgersEdge.com.
Markets briefly reacted positively to news that Chinese beef
importers had suspended exports by top supplier Brazil due to
two cases of mad cow disease, though gains were erased after the
country said it would still make purchases in anticipation of a
quick resumption of trade.
CME lean hog futures ended lower, with the most-active
October contract settling down 1.475 cent at 88.100 cents
per pound.
The CME Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of
cash prices, fell to $100.06 per cwt, its lowest since April 2.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)