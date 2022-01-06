Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures firm, cash cattle prices support

01/06/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures moved higher on Thursday, supported by cash cattle prices in the Northern U.S. Plains, analysts said.

"We've been under some pressure recently, but the cash trade was still at $138 to $140," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management. "That's premium to where the February has been trading, so that's supportive of the nearby."

CME February live cattle futures settled 0.100 cent higher at 137.350 cents per pound, after dropping near its 100-day moving average earlier in the session.

CME March feeder cattle futures added 1.100 cents to 167.275 cents per pound.

Cash cattle prices were steady-to-softer across the Great Plains, with prices in Nebraska ranging $140 to $138 per cwt.

Cattle slaughter rates have lagged much of the week, with 113,000 head processed on Thursday, 4,000 behind last week and 6,000 head behind the same week last year.

Wholesale beef prices continued its weekly climb, with select cuts firming $1.03 to $260.64 per cwt, while choice cuts gained $1.63 cents to $268.56 per cwt.

Lean hog futures firmed alongside the cash index, underpinned by tighter supplies of market-ready hogs.

CME February hogs added 0.675 cents to 82.950 cents a pound.

"We have some fairly significantly smaller hog supplies ahead, based on the inventory numbers," Houghton said.

The Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog prices, firmed $1.12 cents to $73.87 a pound.

Daily hog slaughter of 465,000 head lagged year-ago rates by 29,000 head, the USDA said.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 162.575 End-of-day quote.-2.52%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 137.375 End-of-day quote.-1.34%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX 0.66% 197.608 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX 0.07% 468.7713 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pU.s. federal aviation administration warns that 5g aviation safety precautions from wireless carriers will "only protect the last 20 seconds of flight" --website
RE
05:53pGameStop shares surge on plan to enter NFT, crypto markets
RE
05:51pS&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat, a day after sell-off
RE
05:48pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures firm, cash cattle prices support
RE
05:42pU.s. cdc says as of january 6, 72,991,028 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
05:42pU.s. cdc says delivered 632,575,655 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 6 vs 618,076,045 doses as of jan 5
RE
05:42pU.s. cdc says 207,016,514 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of jan 6 vs 206,797,799 individuals as of jan 5
RE
05:42pU.s. cdc says administered 515,162,867 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 6 vs 513,839,973 doses as of jan 5
RE
05:42pU.s. cdc says 245,653,518 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 6 vs 245,278,020 individuals as of jan 5
RE
05:42pU.S. CDC Reports Total Novel Coronavirus Cases Of 57,898,239 As Of Yesterday Versus 57,190,371 In Previous Report On Jan 5
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks decline, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3APA : January 2022 Investor Update
4Russia sends troops to put down Kazakhstan uprising as fresh violence e..
5Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk

HOT NEWS