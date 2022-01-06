LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures firm, cash cattle prices support

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures moved higher on Thursday, supported by cash
cattle prices in the Northern U.S. Plains, analysts said.
"We've been under some pressure recently, but the cash trade
was still at $138 to $140," said Doug Houghton, technical
analyst at Brock Capital Management. "That's premium to where
the February has been trading, so that's supportive of the
nearby."
CME February live cattle futures settled 0.100 cent
higher at 137.350 cents per pound, after dropping near its
100-day moving average earlier in the session.
CME March feeder cattle futures added 1.100 cents to
167.275 cents per pound.
Cash cattle prices were steady-to-softer across the Great
Plains, with prices in Nebraska ranging $140 to $138 per cwt.
Cattle slaughter rates have lagged much of the week, with
113,000 head processed on Thursday, 4,000 behind last week and
6,000 head behind the same week last year.
Wholesale beef prices continued its weekly climb, with
select cuts firming $1.03 to $260.64 per cwt, while choice cuts
gained $1.63 cents to $268.56 per cwt.
Lean hog futures firmed alongside the cash index,
underpinned by tighter supplies of market-ready hogs.
CME February hogs added 0.675 cents to 82.950 cents a
pound.
"We have some fairly significantly smaller hog supplies
ahead, based on the inventory numbers," Houghton said.
The Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of
cash hog prices, firmed $1.12 cents to $73.87 a pound.
Daily hog slaughter of 465,000 head lagged year-ago rates by
29,000 head, the USDA said.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)