Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures gain on strong demand, tightening supplies

09/09/2022 | 06:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Friday in tandem with higher equities and energy markets as a robust slaughter pace and concerns about reduced cattle supplies in the coming months fueled buying.

Packers have accelerated their daily slaughter pace following plant downtime around Monday's Labor Day holiday and they were seeking replacement supplies of cattle.

Meanwhile, drought in the southern Plains has scorched grazing pastures and triggered a larger-than-normal cull of the breeding herd, a sign that beef cattle supplies will tighten and remain tight next year and beyond.

"It was partially risk-on trade spilling over into livestock markets. But we've had a very strong cattle market in the daily slaughter numbers all week," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics.

"That kind of higher level of slaughter suggests there's pretty moderate packer demand out there," he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated the week's cattle slaughter through Saturday at 604,000 head, up from 579,000 head in the same week last year.

A USDA report issued on Thursday also confirmed that the fed cattle slaughter in the week before Labor Day was the largest for any week so far this year, analysts said.

Benchmark CME October live cattle rose 1.300 cents to 145.675 cents per lb and December gained 1.325 cents to close at 150.975 cents per lb.

Feeder cattle followed higher live cattle, despite rising corn feed prices on Friday. October feeders ended at 185.575 cents per lb, up 1.175 cents.

Lean hog futures also rose on Friday in a technical and short-covering bounce, following a recent slide in cash market prices.

CME October lean hogs added 1.050 cents to settle at 93.175 cents per lb, while December hogs gained 0.450 cent to 83.125 cents per lb.

(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 12.50% 0.045 End-of-day quote.-25.00%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.55% 183.325 End-of-day quote.9.26%
LEAN HOGS FUTURE (HE) - CMG/C1 1.00% 93.05 End-of-day quote.13.07%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 1.00% 145.825 End-of-day quote.3.35%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX 0.76% 219.8171 Real-time Quote.8.66%
S&P GSCI LEAN HOGS INDEX -1.20% 130.7453 Real-time Quote.10.75%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX 1.63% 504.4198 Real-time Quote.4.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/09Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies
RE
09/09China reports 1,380 new COVID cases for Sept 9 vs 1,404 a day earlier
RE
09/09Japan's Emperor Naruhito to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in first overseas trip -media
RE
09/09Trump legal team wants special master to review all documents seized in Florida search
RE
09/09Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia, no tsunami warning -BMKG
RE
09/09Australian PM honours Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremony
RE
09/09Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 bln deal to buy crypto firm Wyre
RE
09/09Canadian ceremony to proclaim accession of King Charles to be held Saturday
RE
09/09DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct. 27
RE
09/09U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Russia's treatment of jailed opposition leader Navalny
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies
2Australian PM honours Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremony
3Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 bln deal to buy crypto firm Wyre
4What changes will the UK see with a new monarch?
5Google, Apple facing anti-competitive complaint in Mexico

HOT NEWS