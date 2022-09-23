LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hog futures slide on recession worries

CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures fell to their lowest level since early
August on Friday on fears of a global recession that could curb
demand for commodities including beef, traders said.
CME October live cattle settled down 0.600 cent at
144.250 cents per lb and the most-active December contract
fell 0.800 cent to finish at 148.550 cents per lb, after
dipping to 148.150 cents, the contract's lowest since Aug. 2.
Cattle and hog futures joined a broad sell-off in
commodities and Wall Street equities tied to worries about the
health of the world economy. The uncertainty comes at a time
when commodity funds hold net long positions in CME live cattle
and lean hog futures, leaving both markets vulnerable to bouts
of long liquidation.
A firmer dollar added pressure. The greenback touched
two-decade highs this week, making U.S. goods less competitive
globally.
"The equity markets being under pressure were negative for
domestic (meat) demand, and the higher dollar was negative for
the export demand. And that goes for both hogs and cattle," said
Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.
Still, feeder cattle futures bucked the weaker trend,
closing higher on bargain-buying after a dip to a three-month
low and falling prices for corn. CME November feeders
settled up 0.200 cent at 178.250 cents per lb.
Hog futures tumbled along with live cattle, grains and
energy futures. CME October lean hogs ended down 1.500
cents at 92.625 cents per lb and benchmark December hogs
fell 2.875 cents to settle at 82.800 cents per lb.
Traders await the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Sept. 29
quarterly hogs and pigs report.
After Friday's close, the USDA reported the number of U.S.
cattle on feed as of Sept. 1 at 11.279 million head, about 100%
of the year-ago total and in line with analyst expectations.
Cattle marketings during August were 106% of a year ago, in
line with trade estimates, while August placements were 100% of
a year ago, above the average analyst estimate of 97.3%. Poor
conditions on drought-hit grazing pastures encouraged the
placement of cattle into feedlots, Roose said.
"The placements are bigger than people thought, but not
enough to make a big difference. It's the outside (financial)
markets that are going to be the influence on Monday," Roose
said.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen
Editing by Chris Reese)