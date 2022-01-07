Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hogs fall on weaker slaughter

01/07/2022 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures fell on Friday as sluggish slaughter rates continue to drag on prices, traders said.

"They're both facing the same fundamental music – this slaughter disruption due to weather, labor tightness and COVID," said Dennis Smith, commodity broker at Archer Financial.

CME February live cattle futures settled down 0.025 cents at 137.325 cents per pound, ending the week down 2.375 cents, a 1.7% drop.

CME March feeder cattle futures lost 0.600 cents to 166.675 cents per pound, ending the week down 3.275 cents, a 1.93% weekly loss.

With just 112,000 head of cattle slaughtered on Friday, processers ended the week at 562,000 head processed, 24,000 head short of the same week a year ago.

Tighter processing has supported wholesale beef prices, with choice cuts gaining $3.26 to $271.82 per cwt, while select cuts added 46 cents to $261.10, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Processors are offering firmer cash prices for market ready cattle, with Nebraska cash trade topping at $141 per cwt, while Southern Plains cattle traded closer to $138 per cwt.

Lean hog futures, while suffering from similarly soft slaughter capacity, were supported much of the week as smaller live hog inventories eased pressure on processors, a trend that's expected to continue into the spring.

"The kill is projected to be down 5% to 6% from a year ago in the first quarter," Smith said. "that's going to help these guys deal with the labor issues."

CME February hogs dropped 3.300 cents to 79.650 cents a pound, despite back-month contracts finding life-of-contract highs before turning lower.

The Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog prices, fell 30 cents to $73.57 a pound.

For the week, hog slaughter of 2.316 million head was behind year-ago levels by 129,000 head, the USDA said.

Meanwhile, the deadly hog disease African swine fever has been found in a wild boar in Italy's Piedmont region, the regional government said in a statement. Markets seemed little moved by the news Friday afternoon. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 162.575 End-of-day quote.-2.85%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.09% 82.875 End-of-day quote.0.98%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 137.375 End-of-day quote.-1.75%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX -0.36% 196.8992 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
S&P GSCI LEAN HOGS INDEX -2.12% 119.0647 Delayed Quote.0.98%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX 0.67% 471.9112 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 831,729 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
05:59pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 831,729 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 829,740 in previous report on jan 6
RE
05:59pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 58,689,973 as of yesterday vs 57,898,239 in previous report on jan 6
RE
05:59pU.s. cdc says as of january 7, 73,814,228 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
05:59pU.s. cdc says 207,229,983 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of jan 7 vs 207,016,514 individuals as of jan 6
RE
05:58pU.s. cdc says administered 516,597,039 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 7 vs 515,162,867 doses as of jan 6
RE
05:58pU.s. cdc says 246,050,320 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 7 vs 245,653,518 individuals as of jan 6
RE
05:48pDogecoin Lost 3.31% to $0.155 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pEthereum Lost 6.13% to $3216.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pBitcoin Lost 2.80% to $41907.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefite..
3Wall St posts declines for first week of 2022; Nasdaq has worst week si..
4Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
5Whiplashed Wall Street struggles with mixed payrolls data

HOT NEWS