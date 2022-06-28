LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle mixed on seasonal slump, domestic demand worries

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
spot live cattle futures rose on Tuesday, as the northern cash
market continued to trade at a record premium over the south
amid drought-hit grazing grounds, traders said.
But CME's benchmark August live cattle futures and
deferred contracts slipped on worries about the health of the
U.S. economy, and signs that global crop problems point to
consumers facing years of high food prices.
Livestock futures are continuing to feel the pressure of the
seasonal slide in wholesale pork and beef prices, traders said.
Retailers tend to finish stocking their meat cases for the
Fourth of July weekend, and the next big grilling holiday isn't
until Labor Day in early September.
Lean hog futures were mixed, as traders positioned ahead of
the U.S. Department of Agriculture's quarterly Hogs and Pigs
report due Wednesday.
One main question for traders is whether the report will
show any hints that producers are trying to expand their hog
operations, said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S.
Commodities.
"It's a tough issue to predict, given high prices of grain,
high prices of building material costs and the interest rates
are on the rise," Roose said.
Beef packer margins jumped to $164.20 per cwt for cattle on
Tuesday, up from $137.20 a day earlier and $145.90 the previous
week, according to Denver-based livestock marketing advisory
service HedgersEdge.com LLC.
August live cattle futures settled down 0.750 cent at
132.725 cents per pound. The spot June contract, which
expires on Thursday, crept up 0.050 cent to finish at 136.300
cents.
CME August feeder cattle settled down 2.300 cents at
171.825 cents per pound, pressured by rising corn futures that
indicated higher feed costs.
CME most-active August lean hog futures settled down
1.050 cents at 103.825 cents per pound. Front-month July hogs
dropped 0.250 cent to 109.925 cents.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter)