LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle mixed, tight supplies underpin futures

CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures were mixed-to-firmer on Monday, supported by
diminished supplies of market-ready cattle that should be
reflected in the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Cattle on
Feed report, due Friday.
"It’s been a slow climb, but it’s also predicated on very
large demand," said Dennis Smith, commodity broker analyst at
Archer Financial Services. "The numbers are not going to be
there, down the road."
CME October live cattle added 0.225 cent to close at
145.725 cents per lb., after reaching 146.275 the highest on a
continuous basis since August 31, 2015. December live cattle
closed 0.075 cent lower at 150.900 cents per lb.
CME feeder cattle futures, meanwhile, finished mixed.
October feeders climbed 1.050 cent to 182.300 cents per
lb. and November feeders gained 0.775 cent to 183.525
cents.
Boxed beef prices were mixed, with choice cuts adding 5
cents to $252.45 per cwt, while select cuts eased 76 cents to
$225.89 per cwt, the USDA said.
Cash cattle traded steady the end of last week around $143
per hundred weight (cwt) in the northern U.S. plains and $142 in
the southern plains, the USDA said.
Meanwhile, CME lean hog futures were mostly higher, as
traders expect hog herd size to continue to lag heading into the
fall.
"There’s a lot of things coming into play," said Smith.
"Fewer hogs than expected in these fall hog runs, maybe an
overcount on the latest hog and pig report."
October lean hogs lost 0.425 cent to 96.475 cents per
lb., while the most-active December hogs firmed 0.18 cent
to 88.150 cents per lb.
The lean hog index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog
values, last firmed by 20 cents to 97.97 cents per pound.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture quoted the U.S. pork
carcass cutout value at $105.88 per cwt, down 51 cents from
Friday.
