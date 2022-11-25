Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures slip after short, choppy trading day

11/25/2022 | 02:23pm EST
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cattle futures fell on a short, choppy day of trading on Friday, as technical trading had some contracts up earlier in the session even as corn prices firmed, traders said.

CME lean hog futures also eased back.

The Chicago traded livestock markets closed early on Friday, and were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Early in the day, live cattle saw support from strong cash cattle trades on Wednesday, traders said, with live cattle trading at $154 per hundredweight (cwt) - up from $152 per cwt a week ago.

With markets closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving, meat packers had a short week to buy enough cattle for a full week of slaughter next week, one trader said.

Boxed beef values were mixed on Friday morning, with choice cuts falling 61-cents to $251.95 per cwt, while select cuts gained $2.60 to $235.93, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Both beef and pork packer margins slumped into the red on Friday, according to Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com LLC.

Packers slaughtered an estimated 112,000 cattle on Friday, down from 125,000 cattle a week earlier and up from 116,000 cattle a year ago, the USDA said in a daily report.

An estimated 465,000 hogs were slaughtered, down from 481,000 hogs a week ago and up from 458,000 hogs a year ago.

Most-active CME February live cattle futures settled down 0.300 cent at 155.125 cents per pound. The nearby December contract fell 0.275 cent to finish at 153.075 cents per pound.

Most-active CME January feeder cattle, meanwhile, closed down 0.950 cent at 178.300 cents per pound.

And most-active CME February lean hogs contract settled down 0.300 cent at 88.500 cents per pound. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter)


© Reuters 2022
