Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures ease after hitting highest since 2015

02/07/2023 | 03:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures fell on Tuesday, snapping an 11-session streak of gains on a profit-taking setback after hitting their highest in more than seven years.

Some signs of weakness in the cash markets and concerns about profit margins added pressure.

Hog futures were firmer after hitting their lowest in more than a year.

CME benchmark April live cattle futures settled down 0.875 cent at 163.6 cents per pound.

Front-month February live cattle ended down 0.25 cent at 160.575 cents.

The front-month live cattle contract peaked at 161.2 cents, its highest on a continuous basis since April 29, 2015, in late morning trade.

CME feeder cattle futures closed lower as well, with the March contract finishing down 0.5 cent at 187.2 cents per pound.

The front-month feeder cattle contract hit its highest on a continuous basis since Nov. 4, 2015 before turning into negative territory.

Most-active April hogs gained 0.55 cent to 83.275 cents per pound, after hitting their lowest since Dec. 22, 2021. June hogs finished up 0.10 cent at 100.65 cents. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.86% 187.7 End-of-day quote.1.31%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX 0.18% 222.1267 Real-time Quote.0.79%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX -0.53% 558.3618 Real-time Quote.4.16%
Latest news "Economy"
03:49pRussian offensive expected to include Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia regions -Ukraine security chief
RE
03:48pAustralia's Suncorp Group first-half cash earnings rises 63%
RE
03:47pU.S. says associate of Russian oligarch Vekselberg charged over sanctions evasion
RE
03:47p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.706% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.673% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.469% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44pTREASURIES-Ten-year yields slightly higher after Fed's Powell speaks
RE
03:39pPesticide antitrust cases consolidated in North Carolina federal court
RE
03:38pRussia asks Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to speak on Ukraine arms at UN
RE
03:36pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as central banker comments cheer investors
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
2Analyst recommendations: Pfizer, Illinois Tools Work, ON Semiconductor...
3Futures inch higher ahead of Powell speech
4BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
5Siemens Energy Q1 net loss more than doubles on wind unit woes

HOT NEWS