LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures end higher on firm beef prices, ahead of USDA data

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures closed higher on Friday, supported by strong
beef prices and positioning ahead of U.S. government reports
released after the close of the market, traders said.
CME August live cattle futures settled up 1.650 cents
at 137.375 cents per lb and most-active October ended up
2.025 cents at 143.0 cents.
"This market has rallied because product prices have been
strong and some of the fears about demand have settled down,"
said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group.
Wholesale beef prices eased on Friday afternoon, with choice
cuts down 64 cents at $267.12 per hundredweight, according to
the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). But the price hit a
three-month high on Tuesday, bucking seasonal tendencies for a
summertime slump.
CME feeder cattle futures rose as corn prices slumped to
multi-month lows, signaling cheaper feed costs. CME
August feeder cattle futures ended up 3.275 cents at
181.550 cents per lb.
After the CME close, the USDA said 1.629 million head of
cattle were placed in feedlots during June, down 2% from a year
earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected a
larger drop in placements of 5%, or 1.586 million
head.
Some analysts said hot and dry weather could be pushing a
larger-than-expected number of cattle into feedlots this summer
as grazing pastures deteriorate.
The USDA reported the total number of cattle on feed as of
July 1 at 11.340 million head, up slightly from a year ago and
in line with expectations. June marketings of 2.061 million head
were up 2% from a year ago, also in line with expectations.
In its semiannual cattle inventory report, the USDA put the
number of U.S. cattle and calves as of July 1 at 98.8 million
head, down 2% from a year ago.
In hog markets, CME lean hog futures closed higher with the
front August contract extending its gain against back months in
response to firm cash hog prices. The CME Lean Hog Index,
a two-day weighted average of cash hog prices, reached $117.04
per hundredweight (cwt), its highest in 13 months.
CME August lean hog futures settled up 2.400 cents at
118.700 cents per lb while most-active October hogs ended
0.550 cent higher at 96.325 cents.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)