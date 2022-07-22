Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures end higher on firm beef prices, ahead of USDA data

07/22/2022 | 07:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed higher on Friday, supported by strong beef prices and positioning ahead of U.S. government reports released after the close of the market, traders said.

CME August live cattle futures settled up 1.650 cents at 137.375 cents per lb and most-active October ended up 2.025 cents at 143.0 cents.

"This market has rallied because product prices have been strong and some of the fears about demand have settled down," said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group.

Wholesale beef prices eased on Friday afternoon, with choice cuts down 64 cents at $267.12 per hundredweight, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). But the price hit a three-month high on Tuesday, bucking seasonal tendencies for a summertime slump.

CME feeder cattle futures rose as corn prices slumped to multi-month lows, signaling cheaper feed costs. CME August feeder cattle futures ended up 3.275 cents at 181.550 cents per lb.

After the CME close, the USDA said 1.629 million head of cattle were placed in feedlots during June, down 2% from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected a larger drop in placements of 5%, or 1.586 million head.

Some analysts said hot and dry weather could be pushing a larger-than-expected number of cattle into feedlots this summer as grazing pastures deteriorate.

The USDA reported the total number of cattle on feed as of July 1 at 11.340 million head, up slightly from a year ago and in line with expectations. June marketings of 2.061 million head were up 2% from a year ago, also in line with expectations.

In its semiannual cattle inventory report, the USDA put the number of U.S. cattle and calves as of July 1 at 98.8 million head, down 2% from a year ago.

In hog markets, CME lean hog futures closed higher with the front August contract extending its gain against back months in response to firm cash hog prices. The CME Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog prices, reached $117.04 per hundredweight (cwt), its highest in 13 months.

CME August lean hog futures settled up 2.400 cents at 118.700 cents per lb while most-active October hogs ended 0.550 cent higher at 96.325 cents. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -22.26% 604.25 End-of-day quote.1.85%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.89% 181.65 End-of-day quote.6.83%
LB GROUP CO., LTD. -2.57% 21.22 End-of-day quote.-25.78%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.05% 137.15 End-of-day quote.-2.85%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -2.00% 465.841 Real-time Quote.-2.95%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX 1.75% 217.927 Real-time Quote.6.68%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX 1.44% 488.0546 Real-time Quote.0.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/22Thai PM survives 4th no-confidence vote in parliament
RE
07/22Thai PM survives no-confidence vote in parliament - live vote count
RE
07/22Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - media
RE
07/22Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - media
RE
07/22'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty to misdemeanor for role in U.S. Capitol riot
RE
07/22SpaceX rockets past yearly launch record
RE
07/22Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier
RE
07/22Libya to increase oil production to 1.2 million bpd in two weeks - NOC
RE
07/22Uber admits covering up 2016 hacking, avoids prosecution in U.S. settlement
RE
07/22Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts settle trademark dispute over co-ed scouting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-Mobile to pay $350 million in settlement over massive hacking
2Flower One Reports Q1-22 Financial Results
3General Announcement::Voluntary Unconditional Cash Offer - Despatch of ..
4Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - med..
5Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster dur..

HOT NEWS