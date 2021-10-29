LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures fall; hog futures rise as traders look at cash prices

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures fell for the second day in a row on Friday, with
traders saying that prices were still too high compared to cash
market.
High prices for corn and wheat that weighed on cattle
producers' profit margins added further pressure.
But traders noted the opposite in hogs, where futures needed
to rally to match what the cash market was offering.
"The cattle market has a premium in the market, the hogs
have a discount in the market," said Don Roose, president of
Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.
CME December live cattle futures settled down 1.05
cents at 129.275 per pound. The decline of 2.1% was the biggest
daily percentage drop for the front-month cattle contract
since May 13.
December live cattle dropped below their 10-day and 20-day
moving averages, hitting a one-week low before finding support
near their 200-day moving average.
In feeder cattle, the most-active January contract
fell 1.45 cents to settle at 156.25 cents per pound.
The benchmark December lean hogs contract rose 0.875
cent to 76.075 cents per pound. February lean hogs closed
the day up 1.475 cents at 78.675 cents per pound.
December hogs faced resistance near their 20-day moving
average, a technical point the contract has not traded above
since Oct. 12.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Richard Chang)