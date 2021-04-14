Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures fall on rising feed costs

04/14/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures fell on Wednesday on concerns about rising feed costs as soybean, wheat and corn futures soared, traders said.

Fund selling also weighed on the cattle market.

The most-active June live cattle futures contract has closed lower for five days in a row after setting a fresh high during the session on April 8.

Hog futures firmed on technical selling and good export prospects.

The benchmark June lean hogs contract rose 1.5 cents to 107.675 cents per lb. The contract rose above its 10-day moving average.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the pork carcass cutout value on Tuesday afternoon at $110.09, down $2.40 from Tuesday.

CME June live cattle dropped 0.725 cent to 120.2 cents per pound, falling below its 40-day and 50-day moving averages and touching its lowest in three weeks during the session.

May feeder cattle futures fell 1.625 cents to 145.7 cents per pound, hitting their lowest since March 23. The contract found technical support at its 100-day moving average. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. 0.44% 206.77 Delayed Quote.13.08%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.41% 594 End-of-day quote.17.56%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.09% 142.325 End-of-day quote.3.99%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 103.375 End-of-day quote.47.14%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.04% 122.45 End-of-day quote.8.65%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.99% 52.99 End-of-day quote.22.39%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.90% 648 End-of-day quote.-1.68%
