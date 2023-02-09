Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures mixed, remain near highest since 2015

02/09/2023 | 03:49pm EST
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. cattle futures were narrowly mixed on Thursday, consolidating around the near eight-year high hit earlier in the week.

Limited supplies in the cash market underpinned futures prices.

"The packers will have to bid up to get these animals," said Dan Smith, senior risk manager at Top Third Ag Marketing. "The ranchers know that so they are going to hold them tight."

CME benchmark April live cattle futures dipped 0.075 cent to 163.625 cents per pound, while front-month February live cattle gained 0.025 cent to 160.825 cents.

CME March feeder cattle futures rose 0.375 cent to 186.825 cents per pound.

Meat prices were strong, with select cuts rising by 90 cents to $254.06 per cwt, while choice cuts gained $2.51 to $269.71, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data.

Separately, USDA said that export sales of beef came in at 16,400 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 2, down from 25,200 tonnes the prior week.

Most-active April hogs lost 0.75 cent to 83.325 cents per pound, while June hogs dropped 0.35 cent to 101.65 cents.

Pork export sales fell to 28,000 tonnes from 30,900 tonnes, USDA said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 16.67% 0.035 End-of-day quote.16.67%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.36% 186.525 End-of-day quote.1.91%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION -2.43% 22.285 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX 0.53% 223.4675 Real-time Quote.0.97%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX -0.05% 558.4471 Real-time Quote.3.61%
