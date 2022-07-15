LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weak, hog futures slightly higher

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
cattle futures fell for the second day in a row on Friday, with
expectations that supplies will outstrip demand in the coming
months.
The most-active August live cattle futures dropped
0.475 cent to settle at 134.925 cents per lb. The contract fell
below its 10-day moving average but closed above its session low
after finding support at the 20-day moving average.
"The story here for the cattle side is the discussion of
well-stocked feedyards and general concerns about a recession,"
said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Allendale Inc.
CME August feeder cattle dropped 2.55 cents to close
at 176.35 cents per lb. Technical support was noted around the
contract's 200-day moving average.
August lean hogs settled 0.25 cent higher at 109.825
cents per lb, with technical support seen at its 10-day moving
average.
For the week, live cattle gained 0.7%, feeder cattle rose
2.7%, and lean hogs were up 0.6%.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Devika Syamnath)