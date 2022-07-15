Log in
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weak, hog futures slightly higher

07/15/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures fell for the second day in a row on Friday, with expectations that supplies will outstrip demand in the coming months.

The most-active August live cattle futures dropped 0.475 cent to settle at 134.925 cents per lb. The contract fell below its 10-day moving average but closed above its session low after finding support at the 20-day moving average.

"The story here for the cattle side is the discussion of well-stocked feedyards and general concerns about a recession," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Allendale Inc.

CME August feeder cattle dropped 2.55 cents to close at 176.35 cents per lb. Technical support was noted around the contract's 200-day moving average.

August lean hogs settled 0.25 cent higher at 109.825 cents per lb, with technical support seen at its 10-day moving average.

For the week, live cattle gained 0.7%, feeder cattle rose 2.7%, and lean hogs were up 0.6%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS