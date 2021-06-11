LIVESTOCK-Cattle gain on strong packer margins; profit-taking sinks hogs

CHICAGO, June 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
(CME) cattle futures firmed on Friday on strong beef plant
margins and good demand from packers for fed cattle, traders
said.
Cash beef prices have flattened after a prolonged run
higher, but packers continue to make a large profit on each
animal slaughtered.
"We're probably seeing that our boxed beef prices at a
seasonal peak. But while that trends lower, there's still
incredible margins," said Matthew Wiegand, broker with
FuturesOne.
The choice boxed beef cutout value dipped 69 cents to
$337.56 per cwt while the select cutout dropped $5.19 to $305.21
per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
But the average beef packer margin rose to $896.70 per head
on Friday, up from $752.50 a month ago and just $317.50 a year
ago, according to advisory service HedgersEdge.com.
CME August live cattle futures ended up 1.475 cents
at 120.025 cents per pound. August feeder cattle gained
2.775 cents to settle at 151.175 cents per pound as Chicago
Board of Trade corn futures plunged.
Unwinding of cattle/hog spreads further buoyed cattle prices
while pressuring lean hog futures, Wiegand said.
Hogs also retreated on Friday on profit taking ahead of the
weekend and after several contracts posted life-of-contract
highs this week.
Some traders believe that hog prices may have reached a
near-term peak as average animal weights have risen in the
closely followed Iowa and southern Minnesota market at a time
when weights typically decline seasonally.
Meanwhile, falling hog prices in China amid an expanding hog
herd there have sparked concerns that import demand for U.S.
pork would soften in coming months, traders said.
CME July hog futures fell 1.350 cents to 119/975
cents per pound and August futures dropped 1.725 to
116.975 cents.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Will Dunham)