LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures mostly down on weak margins, inflation worries

10/13/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle and hog futures ended mostly lower on Thursday on eroding meat packer margins and as soaring inflation raises demand concerns, traders said.

Technical selling and profit-taking further fueled declines in livestock futures after live cattle and lean hog contracts touched 2-1/2-week highs this week.

A U.S. Labor Department report on Thursday showed consumer prices increased by more than expected last month, including food prices.

CME December live cattle fell 0.525 cent to 147.925 cents per lb after the most actively traded contract touched its highest level since Sept. 26 a day earlier.

CME November feeder cattle ended down 0.575 cent at 176.100 cents per lb.

CME December lean hog futures shed 0.100 cent to settle at 80.600 cents per lb after touching its highest since Sept. 26 during the trading session.

The average beef packer margin weakened on Thursday to negative $6.35 per head, down from a negative $5.30 on Wednesday and a positive $22.50 a week ago, according to livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com LLC.

Pork packer margins narrowed to $14.45 per head, down from $18.95 a day earlier but up from negative 15 cents last week. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.035 End-of-day quote.-41.67%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.47% 174.675 End-of-day quote.5.17%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 0.34% 146.675 End-of-day quote.4.63%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX -0.31% 208.2696 Real-time Quote.4.06%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX -0.35% 504.8635 Real-time Quote.6.35%
HOT NEWS