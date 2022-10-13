LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures mostly down on weak margins, inflation worries

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
cattle and hog futures ended mostly lower on Thursday on eroding
meat packer margins and as soaring inflation raises demand
concerns, traders said.
Technical selling and profit-taking further fueled declines
in livestock futures after live cattle and lean hog contracts
touched 2-1/2-week highs this week.
A U.S. Labor Department report on Thursday showed consumer
prices increased by more than expected last month, including
food prices.
CME December live cattle fell 0.525 cent to 147.925
cents per lb after the most actively traded contract touched its
highest level since Sept. 26 a day earlier.
CME November feeder cattle ended down 0.575 cent at
176.100 cents per lb.
CME December lean hog futures shed 0.100 cent to
settle at 80.600 cents per lb after touching its highest since
Sept. 26 during the trading session.
The average beef packer margin weakened on Thursday to
negative $6.35 per head, down from a negative $5.30 on Wednesday
and a positive $22.50 a week ago, according to livestock
marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com LLC.
Pork packer margins narrowed to $14.45 per head, down from
$18.95 a day earlier but up from negative 15 cents last week.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)