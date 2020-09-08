LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Faux Meat Makers Vie For International Presence -- Market Talk

0905 ET - Plant-based meat alternative producer Beyond Meat says it's signed a deal to build manufacturing plants near Shanghai, under a wholly owned subsidiary that will supply Beyond's spin on beef, pork and chicken products to Chinese markets. The plant will be built in the Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone and will begin operations in early 2021, boosting Beyond's position in a country that its executives say could be one of the biggest markets for its yellow pea-based patties. Chief rival Impossible Foods meanwhile announces the debut of its soy protein-based burgers in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary, promising further debuts in Canadian restaurants and grocery stores in the weeks ahead. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com ; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Beyond Meat to Set Up Production Plant Near Shanghai

U.S. plant-based-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc. is building production facilities in China, as the company increasingly pushes into the country's alternative-protein market, which is expected to grow at a fast pace.

The move will make Beyond Meat the first foreign plant-based protein maker to establish a major plant in China, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Brazil Beef Exports Rise, China Biggest Foreign Market by Far -- Market Talk

10:36 ET - Brazilian beef producers exported 191,141 metric tons of their product in August, a record for the month in terms of both volume and value, according to the Brazilian Slaughterhouse Association, or Abrafrigo. Exports were up 19% last month by volume from the same month a year earlier, and rose 14% by value to $753M, Abrafrigo says. China, including Hong Kong, has been the biggest market for Brazil's beef sales abroad so far this year, accounting for 62% of total export volume in the first eight months of 2020. Egypt is the second biggest market, followed by Chile and Russia, Abrafrigo says. Brazil was the world's second-biggest beef producer in 2019, after the US. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Trump Antagonism of China Concerns Grain Traders -- Market Talk

12:59 ET - President Trump's continuous pattern of antagonizing China through Twitter and other means has grain traders concerned that China will not follow through with its promises under the phase one trade agreement. "The worsening US political rhetoric against China has traders wondering if China will fulfill it purchase pledge on the Phase 1 Agreement," says AgResource. "Traders will be monitoring China's purchases going forward to see if there is any reaction to Trump's new hardline political stance." The USDA confirmed 664,000 metric tons of soybean sales to China this morning, but Trump again targeted the "China virus" in a tweet this afternoon--suggesting that the President's rhetoric against the country won't soon change. Soybean futures on the CBOT are up 0.5% Tuesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Finish Higher -- Market Talk

15:02 ET - Live cattle futures on the CME finished up 1.3% at $1.05775 per pound. It's a change from a downtrend in cattle futures since mid-August, but unlikely to stick according to livestock traders. "The market is in a short-term downtrend and if beef prices continue to drift lower and the slaughter pace picks up, it will be difficult for October cattle to hold on to a premium to the cash market," says RJO Futures. Meanwhile, lean hog futures finished trading Tuesday up 0.1% to 59.9 cents per pound - with the contract up 11% since the start of the month. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 8 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Sep 8 +$ 69.34 +$ 46.23 Sep 4 +$ 65.36 +$ 44.59 Sep 3 +$ 66.84 +$ 44.81 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 99.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 103.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell $1.03 per hundred pounds, to $224.82, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 84 cents per hundred pounds, to $208.46. The total load count was 130. Wholesale pork prices rose 76 cents, to $80.57 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.