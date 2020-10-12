Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Beyond Meat Launching Plant-Based Burgers at More KFC China Locations -- Barrons.com

Beyond Meat has been expanding rapidly in China and on Monday announced a partnership to bring its plant-based burgers to more KFC locations in the country.

Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND)'s faux meat patties will be available in Yum China's (YUMC) KFC China chain for a limited three-week run. The company noted the move follows on the success of a test run in June that brought the Beyond Burger to mainland China, with the new rollout coming to select restaurants in major cities across the nation, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Wuhan.

Grocery Prices Rise in US -- Market Talk

12:15 ET - Prices for grocery goods in the US rose 3.5% in September, according to data from Nielsen. This is continuing a trend, as prices rose 4.1% in August, according to the firm. "Fewer promotional offers are being made available to shoppers, and this is the reason their grocery bills are higher than this same time last year," says the firm. According to Nielsen, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as made promotions at grocery stores less prevalent, which is why prices for goods sold are overall higher. The uptick seen in consumer prices is similar to the increase seen for grains futures since August, with corn up over 17% from August to October, soybeans up nearly 15%, and wheat up nearly 7%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Yum! Brands Taps Dick's Sporting Goods President Hobart to Board

Yum! Brands Inc., the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, said it has tapped Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. President Lauren Hobart to its board, effective Nov. 12.

Ms. Hobart has been Dick's Sporting Goods' president since 2017. She previously spent 14 years at PepsiCo Inc., serving various strategic planning and marketing roles.

Tech Stocks Power Markets Higher

U.S. stocks jumped sharply Monday, propelled higher by a surge in technology stocks.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed for the fourth consecutive session in midafternoon trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, while Dow rallied 0.9%.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.6%, a move up that is expected to be enough to push the tech-heavy index out of correction territory, which it entered in early September. The tech-heavy index is also on track for its third-highest close in history.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Turn Lower -- Market Talk

15:02 ET - Livestock futures trading on the CBOT fell Monday, led by live cattle futures -- with the most-actively traded contract falling 1.6% to $1.10825 per pound at the close of trade. "US beef demand has been exceptionally strong, and the early Autumn seasonal decline was much smaller than normal," says Eugene Graner of Heartland Investor Services. According to Graner, a seasonal dip in beef demand is in swing now, and it may not reverse course as is seasonally normal. "Typically, this week marks a low in beef prices, with a rally to last into mid-November as restaurants and retailers book beef for the holiday season," says Graner. "However, this demand will be reduced this year on diminished foodservice traffic." Meanwhile, lean hog futures finished down 0.7% to 66.625 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 12 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Oct 12       +$ 55.94            +$ 72.84 
Oct  9       +$ 55.56            +$ 74.46 
Oct  8       +$ 55.62            +$ 76.39 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   99.5 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  106.2 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose 56 cents per hundred pounds, to $214.62, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 52 cents per hundred pounds, to $200.34. The total load count was 127. Wholesale pork prices fell 75 cents, to $92.95 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -1.36% 192.3 Delayed Quote.157.86%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.52% 389 End-of-day quote.1.87%
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. -0.05% 60.73 Delayed Quote.22.77%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.88% 28837.52 Delayed Quote.0.17%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.47% 137.6 End-of-day quote.-4.87%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.27% 108.475 End-of-day quote.-11.89%
NASDAQ 100 3.09% 12088.105572 Delayed Quote.34.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.56% 11876.259158 Delayed Quote.29.06%
PEPSICO, INC. 2.67% 142.13 Delayed Quote.1.30%
S&P 500 1.64% 3534.22 Delayed Quote.7.63%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.76% 356.7 End-of-day quote.21.07%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.08% 594.25 End-of-day quote.6.26%
YUM BRANDS 0.51% 95.98 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Commodities"
05:32pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:26pEnergy Up, But Not By Much, As Oil Slides, Investors Rotate Back Into Tech -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:57pMountain Valley says natural gas pipeline timing depends on litigation, U.S. approvals
RE
03:27pOil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume
RE
02:16pMalaysia's September Palm Oil Exports 1.61 Million Tons; Up 1.9% -MPOB
DJ
02:16pConsumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
12:20pFrance to rein in export guarantees for oil and gas industry
RE
11:35aEarnings, stimulus hopes keep U.S. stocks buoyant, oil dips
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4Oil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : 5G iPhone Carries High Expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group