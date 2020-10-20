Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Albertson's Sees Pockets Of Cost Inflation -- Market Talk

10:29 ET - Meat and poultry are still seeing the highest cost inflation though prices are lower than they were earlier in the year, said Albertsons executives during a 2Q earnings call. In dairy, butter prices have come down but cheese and milk prices are going up. Canned beverages are also experiencing cost inflation because of restrictions on aluminum supply. (jaewon.kang@wsj.com; @_jaewonkang)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Soybeans Up Amid South American Supply Questions

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.8% to $4.05 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday on speculation that dry weather in South America may lead to a decrease in the regions' soybean yields.

Corn for December delivery rose 0.4% to $10.54 1/4 a bushel.

Wheat for December delivery rose 0.3% to $6.27 a bushel.

South American Planting Delays Fuel Soybeans -- Market Talk

09:28 ET - Soybean futures on the CBOT trade 0.7% higher pre-market, driven in large part by both South American planting delays as well as strong export sales in the US, says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. "But as long as there are weather concerns in South America and as long as China continues to buy US beans, the bulls will continue to control the soybean market," says Pfitzenmaier. Dry conditions in South America have made it difficult for farmers because the crops they planted need moisture to germinate. However, grain traders see soybean futures as being close to their point of resistance--and may succumb to the pressure of traders taking profits, he says. Meanwhile, corn futures are up 0.1%, and wheat up 0.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Weather Losing Influence on US Grains Futures -- Market Talk

08:57 ET - The weather market of recent months is losing its hold of grain traders, says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "While US weather is losing its influence on the commodity market conditions are still being monitored," says Setzer. The reason for this is the advanced pace of the US grains harvest, Setzer says. According to the USDA's latest crop progress report released late yesterday, the US corn harvest is 60% complete versus a five-year average of 43%. The soybean harvest is 75% done versus a 5-year average of 58% -- and yet, grains futures on the CBOT were up in pre-market trading. Movements of other comparable future contracts around the world appear to be the main driver of grains futures movement pre-market Tuesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Down as Chinese Pork Production Rises -- Market Talk

15:18 ET - After rising 13.2% since the start of the month, most-active lean hog futures trading on the CME closed trading Tuesday down 3.1% to 69.25 cents per pound. The decline in futures came as China announced that its domestic pork production has jumped in an effort to make up for its staggering losses from the African swine fever epidemic among its hog herds. "Chinese pork output for the 3rd quarter showed an 18% increase from the same quarter a year ago," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "This is the first quarter on quarter increase in Chinese pork production since prior to the African Swine Fever outbreak." Meanwhile, live cattle futures on the CME closed up 0.3% to $1.0545 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 20 
 
 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices 
are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork 
cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These 
estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to 
be indicative of any particular company or plant. 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Oct 20       +$ 61.58            +$ 79.72 
Oct 19       +$ 66.11            +$ 81.29 
Oct 16       +$ 69.08            +$ 83.49 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   95.7 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select   98.6 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose 86 cents per hundred pounds, to $210.60, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 17 cents per hundred pounds, to $191.67. The total load count was 190. Wholesale pork prices fell 73 cents, to $96.15 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-20 1736ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 2.282 End-of-day quote.11.04%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.86% 408.75 End-of-day quote.3.68%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.15% 134.3 End-of-day quote.-7.38%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 104.05 End-of-day quote.-16.60%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.13% 372.7 End-of-day quote.24.44%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.77% 33.43 End-of-day quote.-5.68%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.80% 632 End-of-day quote.12.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Commodities"
05:37pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:51pOil up on U.S. stimulus hopes, rising virus cases keep prices in check
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:50pPDVSA vessel approaches floating facility to load crude amid spill worries
RE
03:37pSoybeans, corn rise on exports; wheat extends rally
RE
02:09pGold firms on easing dollar, U.S. stimulus bets
RE
01:21pFrench activists say 100,000 hurt by Total's Ugandan oil operation
RE
12:14pKinross Gold not 'under any pressure' to do deals, CEO says
RE
12:04pRussia's Novak says premature to talk about OPEC+ plans beyond 2020
RE
11:53aU.S. corn, soy futures rise on strong exports; wheat firm on weather woes
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Global equities decline on COVID lockdown fears
2APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
3U.S. coronavirus aid talks moving closer to deal-Pelosi aide
4IBM posts double-digit cloud revenue growth; says customers deferring some projects
5DUFRY AG : Dufry announces final number and offer price of new shares to be issued in connection with its capi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group