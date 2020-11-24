Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

11/24/2020 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOP STORIES

Hormel Foods 4Q Profit Damped by Food-Service Slump

Hormel Foods Corp. Tuesday recorded a smaller profit in its fiscal fourth quarter as a shrinking food-service sector during the coronavirus pandemic dragged against sales for several of the company's product lines.

The Austin, Minn.-based food and meat producer logged a profit of $234.4 million, or 43 cents a share, in the three months ended Oct. 25, compared with a profit of $255.5 million, or 47 cents a share, in the same three-month period a year earlier.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Agricultural Commodities to Rise in 2021 -- Market Talk

0914 GMT - Agricultural commodity markets are set to begin 2021 with high prices and a range of factors that are likely to see prices hike further, according to Rabobank's annual outlook report. "The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw countries across the world stockpile goods, along with expected poor harvests due to dry weather conditions, are set to increase agri-commodity prices." It forecasts the strongest upside potential in soybeans, corn and wheat. However, Stefan Vogel, global strategist and head of agri-commodity markets at Rabobank notes that 2021 does bring its own risks. Even with rising hopes for a vaccine, Covid-19 remains a risk that is difficult to predict, while La Niña has the potential to hit crop yields across the world, he says. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Lean Hog Futures Sink After Yesterday's Uptick -- Market Talk

15:55 ET - Lean hog futures trading on the CME closed down 0.6%, to 66.75 cents per pound. The decline in the hogs contract comes despite the USDA data showing a drop in the amount of US pork held in US cold storage. Pork in cold storage totaled 448.2 million pounds at the end of October, down from 612 million pounds in 2019. Pork bellies had the greatest decline, going from 45.4 million pounds a year ago to just 19.7 million pounds at the end of October. Even so, traders remain nervous about continued strong export demand. "How long this demand will last is questionable as China continues to rebuild its domestic hog herd," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. Live cattle futures finished up 0.9% at $1.1395 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Nov 24 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Nov 24       +$ 35.54            +$ 37.73 
Nov 23       +$ 35.11            +$ 38.14 
Nov 20       +$ 34.29            +$ 38.25 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice  104.7 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  103.7 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose $2.70 per hundred pounds, to $244.30, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $2.23 per hundred pounds, to $219.71. The total load count was 161. Wholesale pork prices fell 19 cents, to $76.62 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-20 1727ET

Latest news "Commodities"
05:28pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:57pOil closes at highest level since March on vaccine trials, Biden transition
RE
04:34pRisk assets rally to records as U.S. political uncertainty ebbs
RE
04:23pEnergy Up As Oil Prices Hit 8-Month High On Signs Of Air-Travel Rebound -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:20pWheat climbs to 2-week top on U.S. ratings; corn drifts lower
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:39pWheat Up as U.S. Crop Condition Worsens
DJ
03:29pAccelerating Rally in Oil Prices Signals Optimism About Global Growth
DJ
03:06pU.s. natural gas inventories for week ended nov. 20 seen down 18 bcf in wednesday eia report
RE
02:24pSOFTS-NY cocoa hits nine-month high; sugar falls
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin at $100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers
2Risk assets rally to records as U.S. political uncertainty ebbs
3Smaller digital coins soar as bitcoin powers on towards record high
4Bitcoin climbs towards all-time high after topping $19,000
5DOW JONES 30 : BlackRock ups U.S. stocks to overweight, bullish on tech

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ