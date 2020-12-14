Log in
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

12/14/2020 | 05:32pm EST
TOP STORIES

Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Preps Bankruptcy Sale

Fast-casual vegan restaurant brand By Chloe has filed for bankruptcy to ease a planned sale after the business suffered a cash crunch brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The vegan chain's parent company, BC Hospitality Group Inc., filed for chapter 11 protection Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del. The company, part-owned by Bain Capital LP, is eyeing an auction to sell itself out of bankruptcy in mid-February, with court approval of the sale expected to be requested shortly after.

Meal Kits Face Competition From the Microwave--Heard on the Street

Meal kits were in demand this year as consumers spent more time cooking at home. When the Covid-19 vaccine rollout gradually allows normal life to resume, speedier dinner options like ready meals could eat into their growth. HelloFresh, at least, has taken note.

The largest U.S. meal-kit provider last week raised its full-year sales and profit guidance for the fourth time in 2020, lifting its stock to new highs. Berlin-based HelloFresh also laid out plans to more than double its revenue to EUR10 billion, equivalent to around $12 billion, by the middle of the decade. The shares have gained 220% this year, making it the second-best performing name in the Stoxx Europe 600 index.

STORIES OF INTEREST

How McDonald's Improving Sales Can Fuel the Stock's Rally -- Barrons.com

McDonald's stock is rising, helped by an endorsement from UBS saying that investors are underestimating the restaurant giant's ability to keep building up its sales.

Analyst Dennis Geiger raised his rating on McDonald's (ticker: MCD) to Buy from Hold, and lifted his target for the stock price to $240 from $230. The fast-food chain "maintains one of the more compelling and visible US comparable sales catalyst paths over the next several months and through 2021, reflecting multiple drivers and investments," he wrote.

No-Deal Brexit Seen Hitting UK Consumers With GBP3 Bln Food Tariffs -- Market Talk

0842 GMT - A no-deal Brexit would land British consumers with food tariffs totaling more than GBP3 billion, the British Retail Consortium says. "Every passing moment of uncertainty makes it harder for businesses to prepare effectively for Jan. 1," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson says. Some of the tariffs would be passed on to consumers by retailers, leading to higher food prices in an economy already strained by the coronavirus pandemic, Dickinson adds. Retailers can also expect red tape resulting from Brexit to add to their workload, she says. (joshua.stein@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Finish Nearly 4% Higher -- Market Talk

15:06 ET - Lean hog futures trading on the CME finished the day 3.9% higher, closing 65.675 cents per pound. For pork, today's uptick comes as cutout values remain high -- even though cutout values across the board dropped Monday, with hams down $1.41 per hundredweight Monday and bellies down $5.41 per cwt as of mid-day today. The drop in cutout prices could be signaling a turnaround in futures trading tomorrow. "We should be near the peak in ham Christmas demand although how far much prices decline in the next two weeks is a matter of debate," says Steiner Consulting Group. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished 0.1% at $1.131 per pound Monday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Dec 14 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations. 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
        Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Dec 14       +$ 40.51            +$ 36.79 
Dec 11       +$ 46.18            +$ 42.05 
Dec 10       +$ 45.77            +$ 39.80 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   96.9 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select   94.2 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell $4.19 per hundred pounds, to $209.69, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $3.41 per hundred pounds, to $192.30. The total load count was 177. Wholesale pork prices fell $2.45, to $76.18 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1731ET

