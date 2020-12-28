LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Disappointing Hogs and Pigs Report Sinks Hog Futures -- Market Talk

10:30 ET - Trader disappointment regarding the USDA's hogs and pigs report released last week appears to continue weighing on lean hog futures--with the most-active contract on the CME down 1% Monday. "The big takeaway for me is that herd size appears to have plateaued," says StoneX regarding the report. "The sow herd is contracting, but slightly larger [year-over-year] farrowing intentions and a return to small growth in pigs per litter counts may well have 2021's slaughter total very near 2020's." Meanwhile, live cattle futures are up 0.6%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Wheat Slumps as Traders Speculate Argentina Port Strike May End

Wheat for March delivery fell 2% to $6.14 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as grains traders took profits amid speculation that Argentina's port-worker strike may reach a conclusion after a meeting tomorrow.

Soybeans for March delivery fell 0.6% to $12.57 1/4 a bushel.

Corn for March delivery rose 1.2% to $4.56 1/2 a bushel.

New York Farmers Await State Decision on Overtime

Farmers in New York are spending the last week of 2020 worrying that a state panel will recommend a legal change that could increase their overtime costs for the next growing season.

A 2019 law required the state's farms to provide overtime pay to their employees if they work more than 60 hours in a week. It also created the three-person Farm Wage Board, which was tasked with reviewing whether the overtime threshold should be lowered.

Soybean Export Inspections Fall from Previous Week -- Market Talk

11:48 ET - Export inspections of US soybeans have fallen considerably from levels in previous weeks, with inspections totaling 1.45M metric tons. That's roughly half of the soybean exports inspected last week, although still higher than inspections from this time last year. China continues to be the main destination for US soybeans, with 882,102 tons being inspected for export to the Chinese mainland. Thailand and Mexico were the next biggest destinations, with roughly 97,000 tons each inspected for export. CBOT soybean futures are down 0.7%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Finishes Higher on Vaccine Hopes -- Market Talk

15:36 ET - Live cattle futures trading on the CME finish up 0.7% to $1.15775 per pound. The dissemination of Covid-19 vaccines has helped bolster cattle futures, amid hopes that a roll-off of lockdowns will spur higher meat demand. However, that's a longer term outlook, leaving cattle futures open to volatility in short-term. "Traders remain optimistic about beef demand improving once the vaccines are widespread, but with beef prices near their lowest levels since October, near- term demand looks soft," says RJO Futures. Meanwhile, lean hog futures close down 0.7% to 66.5 cents per pound Monday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Dec 28 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations. All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Dec 28 +$ 35.22 +$ 23.87 Dec 23 +$ 31.43 +$ 19.11 Dec 22 +$ 26.23 +$ 16.77 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 99.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 96.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose 28 cents per hundred pounds, to $207.82, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.28 per hundred pounds, to $196.65. The total load count was 160. Wholesale pork prices rose $2.21, to $70.17 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

