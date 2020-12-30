Log in
News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

12/30/2020 | 05:15pm EST
TOP STORIES

McCormick Buys Flavor Maker FONA International for $710 Million

McCormick & Co. on Wednesday said it has acquired FONA International LLC, a privately held flavor maker focused on nutritional and natural products, for $710 million in cash.

The Hunt Valley, Md., seasonings maker said FONA has annual sales of roughly $114 million, with expected sales growth in the mid- to high-single digits.

Oil Ends Higher on Inventories, US Dollar -- Market Talk

14:46 ET - US benchmark oil prices end the session 0.8% higher at $48.40 a barrel after a bullish report on US crude-oil inventories, and as a weaker dollar makes the commodity more attractive abroad. EIA reported a large, 6.1M-barrel decline in US oil stockpiles and weekly increase in domestic gasoline demand to 8.1M barrels a day. Also bullish was US oil production that stayed at 11M bpd for a third week. "OPEC+ will not be in a rush to raise output as US crude production was unchanged," says Edward Moya at Oanda, adding next year could see a battle for global crude-oil production market share as economies recover more from coronavirus. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Soymeal Sales Expected to Be Strong -- Market Talk

13:28 ET - Soymeal export sales are expected to be strong again this week, according to grains traders surveyed by WSJ. Sales of soymeal exports totaled 223,700 metric tons last week, and traders forecast that sales could be as high as 350,000 tons. Meanwhile, soybean export sales are forecast to be anywhere from 200,000 tons to 700,000 tons--and so could potentially be lower than soymeal sales, an unusual occurrence. Soymeal futures, much like soybeans, are trading at a 6-year high on the CBOT Wednesday, with most-active futures up 0.5% to $426.50 per ton Wednesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Corn Crops Are Unlikely to Be Bountiful. Expect Higher Prices. -- Barrons.com

A drop in corn production will result in reduced supplies of the grain, propelling prices higher over the next few months, experts say.

U.S. corn inventory at the end of the 2020-21 growing season will be 1.3 billion bushels, far lower than the 1.7-billion-bushel level expected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, says Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Financial Advisors.

"The USDA's projection needs to come down," he says. "The corn market has not priced in a 1.3-billion-bushel carry-over and will have to reprice that reality."

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Mixed -- Market Talk

15:22 ET - Livestock futures trading on CME finish mixed, with most active live-cattle futures slipping 0.1% to $1.1445 a pound and lean-hog futures rising 0.6% to 67.6c. For hogs, demand continues to be the primary driver for rising prices. "If US exports can remain strong, demand will remain strong enough to clear the market at current price levels," RJO Futures says. "However, if export demand begins to slip, it will be more and more difficult to clear pork supply on the domestic market." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Dec 30 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations. 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Dec 30       +$ 39.37            +$ 25.33 
Dec 29       +$ 38.57            +$ 25.63 
Dec 28       +$ 35.22            +$ 23.87 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice  100.5 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select   98.9 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 23 cents per hundred pounds, to $210.53, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $4.38 per hundred pounds, to $199.86. The total load count was 141. Wholesale pork prices fell 14 cents, to $70.85 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 1714ET

