LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Covid-19 Vaccines to Stress-Test Grocery Stores and Pharmacies

Some of America's biggest retailers are preparing to take a central role in administering Covid-19 shots, hoping to avoid logjams and other complications that have slowed the vaccine rollout's early days.

The U.S. fell far short of its initial goal of inoculating 20 million people by the end of 2020, with health departments, hospital systems and long-term-care facilities beset by supply-chain bottlenecks, vaccine hesitancy and confusing, scattershot systems for making appointments.

McDonald's Is Joining the Chicken Wars. Why It Matters for the Stock. -- Barrons.com

It isn't your traditional game of chicken.

Fast-food companies from Popeyes to Chick-fil-A have been fighting the chicken sandwich wars via social media buzz about sold-out products and ever-bigger offerings. McDonald's, which has largely sat on the sidelines, is about to benefit by getting involved, says Citigroup.

Analyst Sergio Matsumoto doubled his estimate for the chain's U.S. same-store sales growth to 12% for the first half of the year and began a positive catalyst watch for the stock. (ticker: MCD) He reiterated his Neutral rating and $230 share-price target.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Chipotle's Earnings May Not Be a Blowout on Tuesday. This Analyst Still Says to Buy. -- Barrons.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill had a banner 2020. Piper Sandler argues that the burrito maker's shares can rise by another third.

Analyst Nicole Miller Regan reiterated an Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and raised her price target to $2,000 from $1,835, a new high among analysts, according to data from FactSet. It was her second increase in less than a month. She called the shares her "top investment recommendation" ahead of the company's earnings report on Tuesday.

Corn Inspections Remain Strong Despite Weekly Drop

Export inspections of U.S. corn last week fell to 1.1 million metric tons from 1.4 million metric tons the prior week, the USDA reported Monday.

The result is at the bottom of expectations by Futures International LLC's Analyst Terry Reilly. But he says it is a strong performance despite the weekly decline.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Prices Slip, But Pork Demand Is Seen As Resilient -- Market Talk

1623 ET - Livestock futures slide as the beef industry works through a heavier-than-usual herd and hogs take a pause from a recent rise. Live cattle fall 0.1% and hogs lose 1.5%. Analysts say demand for pork from the US is likely to remain strong as the global economy recovers and the American product offers competitive prices. As for beef, economic recovery should boost prices as soon as packers are done slaughtering overweight cattle that spent too much time in feedlots due to the Covid-19 recession. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index

Due to technical difficulties at the USDA the release of this data is delayed.

Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices.

Due to technical difficulties at the USDA the release of this data is delayed.

USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Due to technical difficulties at the USDA the release of this data is delayed.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1754ET