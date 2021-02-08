LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Meatpackers Want Workers to Get Covid-19 Vaccines, But Some Aren't So Sure

Meatpacking workers are among the next wave of people eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations in some states. Their bosses want to make sure they get the shots.

Meat-industry officials said vaccines now being provided to some essential workers offer the best chance of ensuring safety for employees who cut meat, standing shoulder to shoulder, for hours at a stretch each day. Vaccination rates among plant workers could determine whether the $213 billion U.S. meat sector can move beyond the crisis that has upended the industry this past year, sickening thousands of workers and killing more than 130, according to labor union estimates.

Wendy's CIO Aims to Keep Pandemic-Fueled Digital Efforts on the Menu

Wendy's Co.'s new chief information officer wants stopgap measures put in place to serve customers during the pandemic, like curbside and parking-lot pickups, to become permanent features of the fast-food chain, leveraging a stockpile of customer data to personalize services.

"Those are all going to stay around long after Covid goes," says Kevin Vasconi, who took on the chain's top enterprise-tech role in October. "A lot of new consumer behavior is going to stick around, too" he said.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Protein Providers Set for Beefed-Up Profits, Analyst Says -- Barrons.com

Protein providers are rising on Monday, helped by an upgrade and a steady increase in agriculture and food prices.

Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu boosted his rating on Sanderson Farms (tikcer: SAFM), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) to Overweight from Equal Weight today, with price targets of $170, $80, and $25, respectively. The move comes as he believes that "after years of under-earning, the group is poised to show an improvement in fundamentals."

Corteva, Under Activist Pressure, Seeks New CFO -- Market Talk

0937 ET - Corteva, the agricultural company under pressure from an activist investor to replace its CEO, says it is starting the hunt for a new CFO. Greg Friedman, who held the role since the crop seed developer was split out from DowDuPont in June 2019, told the company he plans to retire, though he's staying on as CFO while Corteva searches for his replacement.Friedman says in a statement that Corteva's on firm footing with a surge in profits projected for this year. Activist Starboard Value has been agitating to replace Corteva CEO Jim Collins, saying the company's profit growth so far has been meager. ( jacob.bunge@wsj.com ; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Turns Higher Amid Expanded Fund Positions -- Market Talk

1525 ET - Livestock futures closed higher, keeping with the theme of large fund investors seeing livestock as a strong market. Live cattle futures finished up 0.2% to $1.2395 cents per pound, while lean hog futures finished up 0.4% to 80.65 cents per pound. In Friday's commitment of traders report from the CFTC, long positions in hogs and cattle among managed money investors both rose - with net longs being 49,726 contracts and 70,527 contracts, respectively. "Fundamentally, we see cattle futures as fully valued and caution against staying bullish," says AgResource. "The largest unknowns are export demand and rising domestic demand economies reopen." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 8 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations. All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 8 +$ 39.56 +$ 45.14 Feb 5 +$ 37.58 +$ 44.69 Feb 4 +$ 38.16 +$ 47.47 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 112.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 107.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.62 per hundred pounds, to $236.20, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 18 cents per hundred pounds, to $220.61. The total load count was 114. Wholesale pork prices rose 21 cents, to $83.40 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

