LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

02/12/2021 | 05:35pm EST
TOP STORIES

Tariffs on Wine, Food from Europe to Stay for Now, U.S. Says

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration says it won't be ending tariffs on imported European wine, cheese and other food imports any time soon -- to the dismay of industry groups who say the levies are hurting U.S. restaurants and consumers.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Friday it was unnecessary for now to suspend the levies, which were imposed by the Trump administration as part of a longstanding dispute with the European Union over commercial aircraft subsidies.

Ruby Tuesday Bankruptcy Plan Headed for Approval -- Market Talk

1531 ET - Ruby Tuesday was told it would get its bankruptcy plan approved if it continued working out what the court called "lingering issues," with its proposed reorganization and after it submitted revised paperwork agreed to by various parties. The restructuring would give majority ownership of its restaurant chain, with roughly 220 locations, to lender TCW Group Inc. and control of a Tennessee lodge to lender Goldman Sachs Group. The reorganization also includes unsecured creditors getting $3M in cash, a $2M bond and potential recoveries in a lawsuit. That's double what those creditors were initially slated to get. (becky.yerak@wsj.com ; @beckyyerak)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Urban-gro Shares Drop 72% After Public Offering Prices

Urban-gro Inc. shares were down 72% to $13 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 5.4 million common shares at $10 a share for proceeds of $54 million.

The global horticulture company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close Feb. 17.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Week Higher -- Market Talk

1537 ET - Livestock futures trading on the CME finished the week on a high note, with live cattle futures closing up 1.7% to $1.25175 per pound, while lean hog futures closed up 1.1% to 85.2 cents per pound. Pork cutouts climbed today, with carcass prices rising 19 cents per hundredweight to $89.06 per cwt. Pork bellies rose another $4.62 per cwt, to $153.63 per cwt. That makes it nearly $20 per cwt that they've risen in the past five days alone. Higher cutout prices are suggestive an improvement in demand for meat. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 12 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Feb 12       +$ 35.22            +$ 52.50 
 
Feb 11       +$ 39.99            +$ 54.65 
 
Feb 10       +$ 32.14            +$ 48.99 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice  112.6 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  107.6 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 59 cents per hundred pounds, to $232.37, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 64 cents per hundred pounds, to $220.93. The total load count was 125. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.00, to $86.82 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-21 1734ET

