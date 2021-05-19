LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Americans Happy to Pay Up for Chicken Wings -- Market Talk

0843 ET - Chicken breast prices have more than doubled since the beginning of the year and wings have hit all-time records, but none of it seems to be curbing consumers' appetites for chicken, say execs of Tyson Foods, the top US chicken supplier. "The demand is just exceptional," marvels Dean Banks, Tyson's CEO, at an investor event.Banks says consumers' wallets are cushioned with government stimulus funds, and while in the past consumers often reacted to pricey meat by switching to cheaper alternatives, Tyson hasn't seen that so far in the post-pandemic period. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Domino's Finance Chief Levy Moves On

Domino's Pizza Inc. said its top financial executive has resigned.

The pizza chain on Wednesday that finance chief Stuart Levy resigned, effective Wednesday, to pursue opportunities outside of the company. In a securities filing, Domino's said Mr. Levy's resignation wasn't the result of disagreements about the company's financial reporting, accounting or related matters.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Bloomin' Shareholders Back Climate Change Targets -- Market Talk

1026 ET - Shareholders of Bloomin' Brands approve a non-binding proposal asking the Outback Steakhouse-owner to report on how the chain can reduce its climate change impact, including emissions from its supply chain. The resolution backed by Green Century Capital Management asks the company to adopt greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, reduce carbon throughout its supply chain and increase its use of plant-based proteins. Bloomin' had advised its stockholders to vote against the proposal. More than 70% of shareholders participating in the company's annual meeting this week voted for it. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Premier Foods Offers 'Excellent Value' on Stronger Trading -- Market Talk

1042 GMT - Shares in Premier Foods remain underappreciated despite the food producer reporting a jump in profit, resuming dividend payments after more than a decade and making a positive outlook statement, Peel Hunt says. "Premier continues to look excellent value given the positive trading momentum and improving financial position," according to the brokerage. Peel Hunt has a buy rating on the stock and a target price of 130 pence. Shares are up 3.7% at 106.2 pence. (matteo.castia@dowjones.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Withstands Larger Commodities Selloff -- Market Talk

15:30 ET - While most futures trading in the agricultural space and beyond finished lower amid a risk-off mentality that permeated investors today, livestock futures withstood that pressure-- with live cattle futures on the CME finishing 0.2% higher and lean hog futures closing up 0.4%. "The meat complex is holding up well in this broader market sell-off, aided by cheaper feed prices and firming cash prices seen thus far this week," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. Cutout prices were also supportive for the livestock complex, Suderman adds. Many assets, including equities and cryptocurrency, were gripped by risk-off selling Wednesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - May 19 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations May 19 -$ 4.45 +$103.30 May 18 -$ 10.56 +$ 98.46 May 17 -$ 11.33 +$ 99.47 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 77.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 75.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 4 cents per hundred pounds, to $323.38, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 64 cents per hundred pounds, to $299.69. The total load count was 122. Wholesale pork prices rose $2.25, to $116.45 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-21 1733ET