Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

06/07/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOP STORIES

Meatpackers Play Catch-Up After JBS Cyberattack -- Market Talk

10:14 ET - Beef processors put in overtime this past weekend to make up for lost slaughtering time after a cyberattack temporarily halted operations across plants run by JBS, which represents about 23% of US cattle processing. USDA data shows beef processors slaughtered 98,000 cattle on Saturday, nearly triple the Memorial Day weekend's Saturday total and about 70% higher than the previous five-week average for Saturdays. The US beef industry rebounded to its typical processing level of about 120,000 head per day on Thursday and Friday, after dipping earlier in the week due to the cyberattack. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Soybeans Drop on Farmer Selling

Soybeans for May delivery fell 1.5% to $15.60 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as hot weather's impact on crops gave way to farmer selling later in the day.

Wheat for May delivery fell 1.1% to $6.80 a bushel.

Corn for May delivery fell 0.5% to $6.79 1/4 a bushel.

Grains Production for 2021 Expected to Trend Higher -- Market Talk

13:40 ET - Production of US grains are expected to be shown as mildly higher versus estimates provided last month by the USDA, according to analysts surveyed by WSJ. Analysts forecast that this month's Wasde report will show US corn production will total 15.02B bushels, while US soybean production will hit 4.41B bushels--both higher estimates than the previous month's report. However, grain stockpiles are expected to slightly decline, suggesting that demand prospects are expected to be better. Corn stockpiles for 2021 are expected to total 1.41B bushels, while soybeans are expected to total 139M bushels. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Demand Rationing Minimal, Grains Traders Say -- Market Talk

13:25 ET - Rationing of demand for US corn and soybeans appears minimal, says AgResource, which suggests that prices have room to travel higher. "Currently, there is no evidence that demand is being rationed by $7.00 [per bushel] cash corn or $16.00 [per bushel] cash soybeans," the firm says. The USDA didn't announce any new flash sales of US grains exports today, this after a streak of Chinese purchases of US corn in previous weeks. After starting the day higher, grain futures have turned lower this afternoon, with corn down 0.1%, soybeans falling 0.7% and wheat 0.5% lower. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Weather Focus May Distract From Next WASDE -- Market Talk

1106 ET - The focus of grains traders on weather conditions in the US Midwest may prove to distract many from trading on data released by the USDA in itsmonthly WASDE report due out Thursday at noon eastern time. "With the weather on the forefront, I am not sure if anyone will pay much mind to the June production and supply/demand estimate," says Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "If there is a point of interest, it will likely be in any changes made with South American production." Hot temperatures are expected to stay in US growing areas this week, with some scattered rainfall, according to DTN. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Finish Up Amid Mostly Higher Cutouts -- Market Talk

14:45 ET - Prices for pork cutouts largely turned higher Monday, which in turn provided CME lean hog futures with support. Carcass cutout prices were revised $3.23 per hundredweight by the USDA midday today, bringing them to $136.52 per cwt. Other cutouts turned higher, with only pork butt and pork ribs recording a drop. Hog futures closed today up 1.2% to $1.221 per pound, while live cattle futures closed down 0.3% to $1.17775 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 7 
 
 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices 
are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork 
cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These 
estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to 
be indicative of any particular company or plant. 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations. 
All figures are on a per-head basis. * denotes revised data. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Jun 7        +$ 33.07            +$134.03 
Jun 4        +$ 29.82*           +$130.36* 
Jun 3        +$ 28.49            +$126.55 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice  124.4 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  118.7 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell 38 cents per hundred pounds, to $338.60, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $2.56 per hundred pounds, to $309.17. The total load count was 98. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.71, to $133.41 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-21 1659ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.51% 679.25 End-of-day quote.41.06%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 1.62% 523.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 34630.24 Delayed Quote.13.56%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.86% 150.1 End-of-day quote.7.90%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.15% 116.6 End-of-day quote.3.43%
S&P 500 -0.08% 4226.52 Delayed Quote.12.61%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -2.22% 551.1661 Delayed Quote.41.06%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX -0.25% 401.9624 Delayed Quote.2.65%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -3.00% 609.905 Delayed Quote.20.80%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.92% 395.2 End-of-day quote.-8.79%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.13% 680 End-of-day quote.7.38%
Latest news "Commodities"
05:03pAPPLE  : adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams
RE
05:00pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:00pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:59pEZRA YACOB : EOG Resources names insider Yacob as CEO
RE
04:59pMaterials Shares Fall Amid Chinese Economic Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:57pEnergy Shares Fall as Oil Prices Move Lower -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:55pENBRIDGE  : to sell stake in Noverco for $1.14 billion
RE
04:55pFACTBOX : Top takeaways from Apple's Developers Conference
RE
04:55pFIX PRICE GROUP LTD.  : Notification of PDMR transaction
DJ
04:51pFederal Reserve to release 2021 bank stress test results June 24
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
4Oil dips on profit-taking after logging 2-year high on OPEC+ curbs
5Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month

HOT NEWS