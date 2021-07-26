LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

McDonald's Creates Customer Oversight Executive -- Market Talk

1030 ET - McDonald's says it's creating a new Global Chief Customer Officer, an executive vice president level position who will report to the CEO. Manu Steijaert, currently the chain's Vice President, International Operated Markets, will assume the role starting Aug. 1. Steijaert will bring together the company's data analytics, digital customer engagement, global restaurant development and other restaurant functions, the company says. McDonald's is rolling out a loyalty program globally, including in the US this month, and Steijaert is expected to help in that push. He will also look over the company's app, an increasingly important aspect of selling food for restaurants. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Beyond Meat Becomes A Permanent Addition To The Pizza Hut U.K. Menu -- MarketWatch

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) said Monday that toppings including Beyond Italian Style Sausage and Beyond Beef Crumbles have become a permanent part of the Pizza Hut delivery menu in the U.K. The Beyond Meat items went through a trial period at select locations in 2020. Earlier this month, Beyond Meat announced that its plant-based meatballs had arrived in Europe . Beyond Meat stock is up 1.2% for the year to date. Pizza Hut is part of the Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) portfolio. Yum shares have gained 13.1% for 2021 so far. And the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 17.5% for the period.

MissFresh Shares Drop 18% After Partnership With Mengniu Dairy

MissFresh Ltd. shares were down 18% to $5.46 after the company said it partnered with Mengniu Dairy to offer the full range of Mengniu's 70 dairy products to MissFresh app and WeChat Mini Program users.

The company said the partnership will encourage young people to pay more attention to the health benefits of dairy products and incorporate them into their daily diet.

Supply Chains Pinch School Menus -- WSJ

Schools are struggling to secure food for student breakfasts and lunches ahead of classrooms' planned reopening in the fall.

Some cafeterias are cutting menu choices as food suppliers face labor shortages and transportation challenges that are adding costs and limiting supplies. Food distributors and school officials say they expect to run low on everything from canned fruit to lunch trays, and some worry that the lack of options will deter students from getting meals at school.

Livestock Futures Finish Higher -- Market Talk

1505 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finished higher, with live cattle futures finishing up 1.6% to $1.292 per pound and lean hog futures up 0.5% to 93.1 cents per pound. Cutout prices for both beef and pork rose today, according to the USDA. Pork cutouts particularly jumped, with prices for pork butt, ribs, ham, and bellies all rising as of mid-day today. For cattle, today marks the fourth session in a row that the most-active futures have risen, jumping 3.6% in that timeframe. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

