LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

CFTC Fines Tyson Foods $1.5M

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined Tyson Foods Inc. $1.5 million.

The regulator said the company did not comply with reporting and recordkeeping obligations for its grains cash positions and that it exceeded the regulator's position limits for soybean meal futures contracts traded on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Brazil's JBS Proposes to Buy Rest of Pilgrim's Pride

Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS SA said it plans to buy the portion of U.S. chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride Corp. that it doesn't already own, during a boom time for the chicken industry.

The proposed offer, valuing Colorado-based Pilgrim's at about $6.5 billion, would fold the company further into JBS's global meat operations and take it private, JBS said. JBS already owns about 80% of Pilgrim's.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Delivery Hero Says It Isn't Considering Making Offer for Deliveroo

Delivery Hero SE on Friday confirmed that it isn't considering making an offer for Deliveroo PLC.

London-listed Deliveroo said on Monday that Berlin-based food-delivery services company Delivery Hero SE owns 87.4 million of its shares, or 5.09%. The shares are worth 284.1 million pounds ($392.3 million) based on Deliveroo's closing share price of 325.10 pence last Friday.

Job Postings Requiring Covid-19 Vaccination Jump in Past Month

Vaccination is increasingly a requirement to be hired, as employers ranging from accounting and software firms to schools and restaurants are asking applicants to be inoculated against Covid-19.

The share of job postings stating that a new hire must be vaccinated have nearly doubled in the past month, according to the job search site Indeed. The total number remains low, roughly 1,200 postings requiring a vaccination per million in the first week of August. But that is well up from about 600 in early July, and about 50 per million job postings in early February.

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Finishes Lower as Cutout Strength Ebbs -- Market Talk

1504 ET - Live cattle futures, which have been supported by strong cutout prices in recent days, receded slightly in trading on the CME Friday, with the most-active contract closing down 0.3% to $1.28125 per pound. "There was a significant amount of forward booking that took place in mid-July," says Steiner Consulting Group. "Retailers and distributors took advantage of the pullback in prices to cover needs ahead of Labor Day." According to the firm, cutouts may have topped out from the buying ahead of the holiday. Meanwhile, lean hog futures turned around in trading today, closing up 0.1% at 86.525 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1703ET