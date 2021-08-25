LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Largest Reservoir in US Enacts Conservation Measures -- Market Talk

0908 ET - Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US, has enacted measures to conserve up to 180,000 acre-feet of water over the next three years -- which is expected to raise the water level there by 3 feet at a time of drought across the western US. According to the US Bureau of Reclamation, area farmers participating in this new program will be paid to fallow a portion of their land over the next three years, with the conserved water then being added to Lake Mead. According to the US Drought Monitor, much of California, Nevada, and Arizona -- areas served by Lake Mead -- is locked in exceptional drought. Areas of the US Corn Belt have been hit by drought conditions also rocking the West Coast this summer, damaging crops this year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Shipping Issues a Concern for Soybeans -- Market Talk

1300 ET - Issues with the availability of shipping containers in the wake of Covid-19 has impacted the US soybean industry, members of the US Soybean Export Council and Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance said in a joint press conference Wednesday. Members of the council say that difficulties in securing timely shipments of US exports to countries where storage is limited is hurting some of their customers. "This has been frustrating for many of us that rely on container supply," says Bob Sinner of the SSGA. "This whole transition... has been really challenging for us and frustrating for our customers." Both groups advocate for legislation out of Congress to help ensure the availability of shipping containers at US ports. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Deere & Co. Raises Quarterly Dividend by 16.7% to $1.05

Deere & Co. on Wednesday said its board raised the quarterly dividend by 16.7% to $1.05 from 90 cents.

The new payout, equal to $4.20 a year, represents an annual yield of about 1.14% based on Tuesday's closing price of $367.98, up from just under 1%.

The Moline, Ill., maker of farm and construction machinery said the dividend is payable Nov. 8 to shareholders of record Sept. 30.

AB Foods' Lack of Reopening Bounce Seen as Opportunity With Risks -- Market Talk

0925 GMT - Shares in Primark owner Associated British Foods haven't experienced the reopening recovery had by other clothing retailers, which suggests that downside risk is limited, Deutsche Bank says. The lack of a big reopening bounce represents an opportunity, but this has to be weighed against potential downgrades on the food divisions for next year, Deutsche says. AB Foods' grocery and sugar businesses have provided a profit hedge as coronavirus lockdowns led to closures of Primark stores, but these businesses could face profit downgrades from inflationary pressures in the supply chain and tough year-earlier comparative figures, Deutsche says. The bank starts coverage on the stock with a hold recommendation and a target price of 2,200 pence. (adria.calatayud@dowjones.com)

Livestock Finish Mixed as Trends Reverse -- Market Talk

1445 ET - Hogs and cattle switched places in trading today, diverting from recent trends with CME live cattle futures finishing down 1.1% to $1.303 per pound and lean hog futures finishing up 2% to 88.75 cents per pound. A general correction in the recent trends is what's responsible for today's moves, says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "Lean hogs are bouncing following recent losses, while cattle prices are mixed as prices consolidate following recent sharp gains," he says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

