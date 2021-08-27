Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

08/27/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOP STORIES

Just Eat Takeaway.com Down 7% After NYC Council Votes in Favor of Fee Cap

Shares of Grubhub owner Just Eat Takeaway.com NV were recently down 7%, to $17.51, after the New York City Council voted Thursday to make current regulations for food-delivery apps permanent, including a cap on fees.

Other parts of the bill include licensing requirements and a prohibition against listing restaurants without their approval. In 2020, the council passed legislation temporarily prohibiting third-party services from charging restaurants more than 15% per delivery order. Grubhub has said a permanent cap would cause "unprecedented, damaging and long-term consequences" for restaurants, workers and customers.

DoorDash Inc. was down 1%, to $188.30. Uber Eats owner Uber Technologies Inc. rose 0.5%, to $40.83.

STORIES OF INTEREST

USDA Says Agricultural Exports Will Stay on Record Pace -- Market Talk

1120 ET - The USDA says that agricultural exports in 2021 are on a record-setting pace, which is expected to continue in 2022. According to the USDA, the fiscal year 2021 forecast for exports is $173.5B or 24% higher than the previous year and nearly $17B above the previous record set in 2014. The USDA also says that it forecasts US farm and food exports at a record $177.5B in 2022. These records are driven by higher demand from China, as well as strong demand from Canada and Mexico. "As we work to build back better, exports remain a vital engine spurring growth in the US economy," says Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. CBOT grain futures are lower in trading Friday.(kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Food Company Sovos Brands Files for Initial Public Offering

Sovos Brands Inc., filed paperwork for its initial public offering, the latest company seeking to tap the public markets to fuel its growth.

The company behind Rao's Homemade sauces, noosa yogurt and Birch Benders pancake and waffle mixes didn't disclose how many shares it intends to offer to the public or how much it plans to raise in the offering, according to registration documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday.

The Louisville, Colo.,-based Sovos plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol SOVO.

Delivery Hero Can Bolster Quick-Commerce With Gorillas Investment -- Market Talk

0729 GMT - Delivery Hero's intention to invest EUR200 million-EUR400 million in quick-commerce platform Gorillas, reported by German newspaper Manager Magazin on Thursday, would boost its presence in a growing market where the food-delivery company is already one of the largest players, Bryan Garnier says. "Quick commerce can capture tens of billions of euros within the European food market while becoming profitable after a few years even if a consolidation wave will be needed by then," the brokerage says. The minority stake in Gorillas would be an opportunity for Delivery Hero to invest in a pure player active in different geographies and facilitate a potential future acquisition, it says. (olivia.bugault@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Finish Higher on Supply Questions -- Market Talk

1506 ET - Considerations about hog supply served to lift CME futures today, with the most-active contract closing up 3.2% to 90.725 cents per pound. That makes it 4.7% that hog futures have risen in the past four trading sessions. While US supply of hogs is dipping, supply from Canada isn't -- which may become a source of pressure for futures soon, says Steiner Consulting Group. "Strong productivity growth and higher breeding stock should bolster Canadian pig supplies in the second half of this year, helping offset some of the reduction expected in US hog numbers," says the firm. Meanwhile, live cattle futures closed trading down 0.4% to $1.29125 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-27-21 1747ET

Latest news "Commodities"
05:48pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:32pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures rise, narrowing discount to cash market
RE
03:45pJapan's Inpex sells Venezuela oil and gas assets to local group -sources
RE
03:45pJapan's inpex corp sells venezuela oil, gas assets to caracas-based sucre energy group - sources
RE
03:29pICE REVIEW : Canola Ends Week on a Soft Note
DJ
03:24pWheat Declines as Rainfall Moves Into Plains - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:21pOil posts biggest weekly gains in over a year ahead of Hurricane Ida
RE
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 11.54% This Week to Settle at $72.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 12.38% This Week to Settle at $2.2742 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 10.53% This Week to Settle at $2.1092 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX-From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
3Wall Street surges; U.S. yields fall after Fed's Powell speaks
4ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
5Fed's Powell holds fast to 'this year' timeline for bond-buying taper

HOT NEWS