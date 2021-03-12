LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Restaurant Brands Names Tom Curtis COO of Burger King Americas

Restaurant Brands Inc. Friday named Tom Curtis the chief operating officer of its Burger King Americas brand.

Mr. Curtis will begin in May as Burger King's COO in the Americas. He will oversee restaurant operations and development.

Bankruptcy Trustee Sues Ruby's Diner Founders For $35M -- Market Talk

10:41 ET - A bankruptcy trustee has sued the founders of the Ruby's Diner restaurant chain for more than $35M, alleging they used the business to improperly enrich themselves. The lawsuit, filed yesterday in the US Bankruptcy Court in Santa Ana, Calif., claims the founders drove the company into chapter 11 and used Ruby's Diner funds and personnel to support other restaurant ventures they owned. Ruby's Diner, which has locations primarily in Southern California, filed for bankruptcy in 2018. (jonathan.randles@wsj.com)

El Pollo Loco Finds Softness Among Hispanic Consumers -- Market Talk

09:13 ET - California-based El Pollo Loco says its key Hispanic segment is ordering less frequently as that population deals with economic and health challenges related to the pandemic. "In challenging times like this, I think we feel more of the effect of what they're going through," the Mexican-influenced chain says in 4Q earnings. Executives hope the new stimulus funds and a return to routines such as in-person school will help sales. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

STORIES OF INTEREST

ADM to Pay $45 Million to Settle Peanut Farmers' Price-Fixing Claims

Agricultural company Archer Daniels Midland Co. said it would pay $45 million to settle price-fixing allegations leveled at its peanut-processing division.

The settlement by the Chicago-based company aims to resolve a civil lawsuit filed by nearly 12,000 U.S. peanut farmers, who accused the nation's top peanut processors of colluding to hold down prices paid to growers. Farmers alleged that ADM's Golden Peanut division coordinated with two other processors to report faulty supply and pricing data, keeping prices for farmers low for the past six years.

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Higher as Feed Costs Drop -- Market Talk

1538 ET - Live cattle futures finished trading on the CME up 0.4% to $1.19 per pound. The uptick in cattle comes as grains futures trading on the CBOT finished largely lower, meaning that costs for livestock feed may be lower for livestock producers. Meanwhile, lean hog futures finished trading down 0.1% to 91.4 cents per pound. "Feeder cattle led the protein complex higher on weak feed prices amid strengthening demand prospects, while profit taking trimmed gains in lean hogs following recent sharp gains," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 12 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Mar 12 +$ 17.63 +$ 74.56 Mar 11 +$ 20.08 +$ 78.00 Mar 10 +$ 11.93 +$ 72.00 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 109.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 112.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 80 cents per hundred pounds, to $225.87, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 20 cents per hundred pounds, to $220.27. The total load count was 134. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.60, to $97.08 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 1731ET