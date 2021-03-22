LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Texas Roadhouse Names Gregory N. Moore as Chairman

Texas Roadhouse Inc. said Monday it named Gregory Moore as chairman of its board.

The appointment follows the recent death of Kent Taylor, the Louisville-based restaurant chain's founder, chief executive and chairman.

Texas Roadhouse last week named Jerry Morgan as its chief executive.

Illinois-Based Avanza Pasta Recalls Some Products Due to Lack of Inspection

Avanza Pasta LLC, based in Evanston, Ill., is recalling about 2,237 pounds of meat and poultry pasta products due to lack of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Campbell and B&G Foods Have Outperformed. Only One Is a Buy for This Analyst. -- Barrons.com

Campbell Soup and B&G Foods are holding up better than many other consumer staples and packaged-food stocks as investors look ahead to the economy reopening. Yet, only Campbell is a buy, argues Piper Sandler.

Analyst Michael Lavery reiterated an Overweight rating and $57 price target on Monday, following recent meetings with Campbell (ticker: CPB) management, which bolstered his conviction that the company's "strong momentum will continue" into the second half of the year.

Seven Restaurant Stocks to Buy to Bet on a Sector Recovery -- Barrons.com

About a year on from some of the first Covid-19 related shutdowns, restaurant stocks have recovered from the crisis, and now sales appear to have rebounded, as well, writes Raymond James.

Analyst Brian Vaccaro surveyed the industry Monday. While harsh winter weather and ongoing dine-in restrictions weighed on restaurant sales at the start of the year, that began to change the last week of February. Comparable sales turned "sharply positive" beginning last weekend, and while he acknowledges that many stocks have already rallied in anticipation of this pattern "it is premature to exit the recovery trade this early in the cycle."

Lean Hogs Finish Lower With Report Approaching -- Market Talk

1508 ET - Lean hog futures trading on the CME closed trading down 1.1%, back below a dollar per pound at 99.475 cents per pound. For hogs, the drop comes before the hogs and pigs report is due to be released on Thursday. The count of all US hogs is expected to be slightly down from this time last year, with the US supply projected at 99.4% of last year's figure, according to Allendale Inc. A decrease in the supply of heavier hogs are expected, although young hogs under 50 pounds is expected to be slightly up, according to Allendale. Meanwhile, live cattle futures closed up 0.2% to $1.18925 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 22 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations. All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Mar 22 +$ 13.42 +$ 84.92 Mar 19 +$ 17.61 +$ 84.75 Mar 18 +$ 25.65 +$ 93.35 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 92.4 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 92.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose 96 cents per hundred pounds, to $230.95, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $3.10 per hundred pounds, to $223.05. The total load count was 83. Wholesale pork prices rose 8 cents, to $101.90 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

