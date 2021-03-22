Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

03/22/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOP STORIES

Texas Roadhouse Names Gregory N. Moore as Chairman

Texas Roadhouse Inc. said Monday it named Gregory Moore as chairman of its board.

The appointment follows the recent death of Kent Taylor, the Louisville-based restaurant chain's founder, chief executive and chairman.

Texas Roadhouse last week named Jerry Morgan as its chief executive.

Illinois-Based Avanza Pasta Recalls Some Products Due to Lack of Inspection

Avanza Pasta LLC, based in Evanston, Ill., is recalling about 2,237 pounds of meat and poultry pasta products due to lack of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Campbell and B&G Foods Have Outperformed. Only One Is a Buy for This Analyst. -- Barrons.com

Campbell Soup and B&G Foods are holding up better than many other consumer staples and packaged-food stocks as investors look ahead to the economy reopening. Yet, only Campbell is a buy, argues Piper Sandler.

Analyst Michael Lavery reiterated an Overweight rating and $57 price target on Monday, following recent meetings with Campbell (ticker: CPB) management, which bolstered his conviction that the company's "strong momentum will continue" into the second half of the year.

Seven Restaurant Stocks to Buy to Bet on a Sector Recovery -- Barrons.com

About a year on from some of the first Covid-19 related shutdowns, restaurant stocks have recovered from the crisis, and now sales appear to have rebounded, as well, writes Raymond James.

Analyst Brian Vaccaro surveyed the industry Monday. While harsh winter weather and ongoing dine-in restrictions weighed on restaurant sales at the start of the year, that began to change the last week of February. Comparable sales turned "sharply positive" beginning last weekend, and while he acknowledges that many stocks have already rallied in anticipation of this pattern "it is premature to exit the recovery trade this early in the cycle."

FUTURES MARKETS

Lean Hogs Finish Lower With Report Approaching -- Market Talk

1508 ET - Lean hog futures trading on the CME closed trading down 1.1%, back below a dollar per pound at 99.475 cents per pound. For hogs, the drop comes before the hogs and pigs report is due to be released on Thursday. The count of all US hogs is expected to be slightly down from this time last year, with the US supply projected at 99.4% of last year's figure, according to Allendale Inc. A decrease in the supply of heavier hogs are expected, although young hogs under 50 pounds is expected to be slightly up, according to Allendale. Meanwhile, live cattle futures closed up 0.2% to $1.18925 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 22 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations. 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
 
                             integrated operations 
Mar 22       +$ 13.42            +$ 84.92 
Mar 19       +$ 17.61            +$ 84.75 
Mar 18       +$ 25.65            +$ 93.35 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   92.4 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select   92.5 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose 96 cents per hundred pounds, to $230.95, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $3.10 per hundred pounds, to $223.05. The total load count was 83. Wholesale pork prices rose 8 cents, to $101.90 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 1731ET

Latest news "Commodities"
05:56pRio Tinto to Set Up Indigenous Advisory Group, Boost Heritage Disclosures
DJ
05:32pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:32pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:27pCorn steps back after export-led rally
RE
04:34pWhite House adviser to meet oil on climate goals -sources
RE
04:30pHow a Burmese immigrant profited by flipping cheap oil leases from Trump auctions
RE
04:30pHow a Burmese immigrant profited by flipping cheap oil leases from Trump auctions
RE
04:26pOil steadies after sell-off but European lockdowns hurt outlook for demand recovery
RE
03:52pOil mogul George Kaiser gets into oilfield services duel with rival
RE
03:42pCorn Futures Drop as Funds Sell Large Long Positions
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2A tricky period for investors
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
4Global equities move higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ