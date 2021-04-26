Log in
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

04/26/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
TOP STORIES

More Than Gourmet Recalls Some Broth and Stock Products

More Than Gourmet Inc. is recalling about 6,896 pounds of beef and veal broth and stock products due to a risk that they contain hydraulic oil, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The Akron, Ohio, company discovered the issue after identifying a malfunction in a piece of processing equipment, FSIS said. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Albertsons Fresh Food Sales Outperform in Pandemic -- Market Talk

0858 ET - Fresh food sales continue to outpace packaged food sales, said Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons during its fiscal 4Q earnings call with analysts. In particular, seafood and meat have been outperformers during the pandemic, he said, adding that consumers are now supplementing their weekly trips with smaller trips during the week. (jaewon.kang@wsj.com; @_jaewonkang)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Yum! Brands Sets Goal to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Yum! Brands Inc. said Monday it will work to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 46% by 2030 and intends to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The restaurateur said it would work in partnership with franchisees, suppliers and producers to address climate change.

The company said its climate change strategy "will focus primarily on emission reductions at its more than 50,000 corporate and franchise restaurants and throughout its supply chain."

Supermarkets Say Goodbye to Pantry Loading, Hello to Inflation -- Heard on the Street

The pandemic-driven victory lap for supermarkets probably ended last quarter, but inflation could end up being their friend in 2021.

Grocery chain owner Albertsons Cos. reported year-over-year same-store sales growth of 11.8% in the quarter ended Feb. 27, above the 10.6% growth that analysts polled by Visible Alpha had expected.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Higher -- Market Talk

15:30 ET - Livestock futures close higher for the day, reversing earlier losses, with live-cattle futures advancing 0.5% to $1.16275 a pound and lean-hog futures rising 1.1% to $1.0685. Even with futures posting gains, some traders are mulling over whether or not livestock futures are done with the strong rallies seen in recent weeks. "A deeper correction in futures is not expected until the cash market confirms that an early seasonal high is in place," AgResource says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 26 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations. 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Apr 26       -$ 13.65            +$ 89.38 
Apr 23       -$ 10.92            +$ 95.30 
Apr 22       -$  0.11            +$102.22 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice  100.3 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  100.5 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.43 per hundred pounds, to $285.20, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $2.22 per hundred pounds, to $274.35. The total load count was 87. Wholesale pork prices fell $2.75, to $107.31 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-21 1741ET

