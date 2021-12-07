Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-Hog and cattle futures fall

12/07/2021 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday, hitting their lowest in more than a month.

Cattle futures also were weaker, with weak profit margins weighing on the market.

CME February lean hogs settled 1.675 cents lower at 76.55 cents per pound. The contract hit its lowest price since Oct. 29.

Pork processors earned $30.80 per hog, up from $22.90 per hog on Monday but well below the week-ago level of $51.25, according to livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.

CME February live cattle finished 0.425 cent lower at 139.225 cents per pound. CME January feeder cattle dropped 0.225 cent to end at 165.025 cents per pound.

Profit margins for beef processors on Tuesday fell to $236.90 per head of cattle from $252.25 on Monday and $314.00 a week ago, HedgersEdge said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:44pBulls take charge as Omicron concerns ease
RE
04:44pMaterials Up As Omicron Fears Fade -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:42pWall Street closes higher with Nasdaq boosted by tech rally
RE
04:39pEnergy Up As Omicron Fears Fade, EPA Tweaks Ethanol Guidance -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:36pU.S. risks 'chilling' regulations on crypto, industry warns Congress
RE
04:35pLIVESTOCK-Hog and cattle futures fall
RE
04:26pExclusive-U.S. SEC's internal watchdog kept his job despite "serious misconduct" finding-documents
RE
04:25pOmarova withdraws nomination to lead U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
RE
04:25pU.S. trade chief, UK trade minister discuss steel and aluminum sectors -USTR
RE
04:23pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 787,064 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 785,655 in previous report on dec 6
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub
5Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Bumble, HSBC, Jack in the Box, XP..

HOT NEWS