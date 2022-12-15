LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall on poor demand outlook

CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle and hog
futures weakened on Thursday, with traders expressing concerns
about both domestic and export demand due to prospects for a
softening global economy.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said
that weekly export sales of beef totaled 13,800 tonnes, down
from 18,000 a week ago.
Pork export sales in the week ended Dec. 8 rose to 22,100
tonnes from -5,500 tonnes.
CME February lean hogs dropped 1.75 cents to 81.65
cents per pound.
CME benchmark February live cattle fell 0.85 cent to
154.85 cents per pound, while the spot December contract
dipped 0.45 cent to 154.05 cents per pound. December live cattle
futures expire on Dec. 30.
CME January feeder cattle lost 0.55 cent to 183.05
cents per pound.
A winter storm in the U.S. Plains threatened some herds.
In western Nebraska, rancher Melody Benjamin moved her
650-pound weaned calves into corrals to protect them from strong
winds and snow. The animals could have been hurt or lost if they
drifted into an icy lake or piled up against a fence in the
winter storm, she said. Other producers, meanwhile, put out
extra feed to keep cattle warm.
"Giving them a little more feed helps build that body
temperature up," said Benjamin, vice president of policy
engagement for the industry group Nebraska Cattlemen. "Everybody
really cares about their livestock and they do their best."
Boxed beef prices were strong on Thursday, with choice cuts
gaining $4.23 to $254.30 per hundredweight (cwt), while select
cuts rose $1.82 to $228.51 per cwt, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) said.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub and Tom Polansek; Editing by
Shinjini Ganguli)