Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures climb as pork prices bounce from lows, slaughter accelerates

12/09/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rebounded on Thursday from four sessions of losses, amid an accelerating slaughter pace and indications that pork prices may be near a bottom following a prolonged slide, traders said.

The daily hog slaughter was slower-than-normal earlier this week, which some analysts said may be a sign that hog supplies may be tighter than anticipated.

CME February lean hogs settled 1.775 cents higher at 77.825 cents per pound.

The hog slaughter on Thursday was estimated at 473,000 head, the highest so far this week, down from 480,000 head a week ago and 497,000 a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

"We had problems at hog processing plants this week. But the belief of that it might have been plants matching up with a lower-than-expected hog supply," said Rich Nelson, chief commodity strategist with Allendale Inc.

"What appeared to be a bearish issue for hog processing plants might actually be just them matching the low supply," he said.

The wholesale pork carcass cutout value was also up from earlier in the week at $86.96 per cwt, compared with $83.71 per cwt to start the week, according to USDA data. <PRK-MAN-CARCS>

However, net pork export sales of 20,466 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 2 were the smallest in four months, USDA data showed.

Live cattle futures fell for a second straight session on Thursday on disappointing beef export sales in the latest reporting week and flat cash cattle markets.

Exporters sold a net 14,658 tonnes of beef cuts last week, the lowest weekly total in seven weeks, according to USDA data.

CME February live cattle ended down 0.875 cent at 137.800 cents per pound. January feeder cattle rose 0.675 cent to 165.075 cents per pound, while deferred contracts dropped. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.03% 164.125 End-of-day quote.18.77%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.14% 72.525 End-of-day quote.2.53%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 136.675 End-of-day quote.22.38%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX 0.17% 194.5365 Delayed Quote.18.04%
S&P GSCI LEAN HOGS INDEX 2.33% 114.1299 Delayed Quote.8.93%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX -0.63% 470.3071 Delayed Quote.21.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. safety agency discussing Tesla camera replacements
RE
05:51pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures climb as pork prices bounce from lows, slaughter accelerates
RE
05:51pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:45pTreasury's Yellen vows big push against corruption, new 'kleptocracy fund'
RE
05:39pBrazil Senate extends payroll tax exemption for companies to avoid job losses
RE
05:38pStarbucks workers vote to unionize at Buffalo, New York, store
RE
05:37pDollar Lost 0.20% to 113.46 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3219 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.45% to $1.1293 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.23% to 90.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
2Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
3Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
4Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
5BIONTECH : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS