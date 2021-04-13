LIVESTOCK-Hog futures edge higher after limit down move; cattle futures weak

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures firmed slightly on Tuesday after falling their daily trading limit in the previous session.

Traders said the market had run out of steam after rallying to their highest since June 2014 last week.

"There no doubt remains questions about the belly’s staying power at these levels and what's expected to be a slowdown in retail featuring of that product," brokerage StoneX said in a note to clients.

Fresh bullish inputs were required to sustain prices at the elevated levels reached recently, traders said.

The benchmark June lean hogs contract rose 0.225 cent to 106.175 cents per lb.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the pork carcass cutout value on Tuesday afternoon at $112.49, up $2.39 from Monday.

Cattle contracts weakened, with both fed cattle and live cattle hitting their lowest since late March.

CME June live cattle dropped 1.175 cents to 120.925 cents per pound.

May fed cattle futures fell 2.275 cents to 147.325 cents per pound. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)