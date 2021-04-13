LIVESTOCK-Hog futures edge higher after limit down move; cattle futures weak

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
hog futures firmed slightly on Tuesday after falling their daily
trading limit in the previous session.
Traders said the market had run out of steam after rallying
to their highest since June 2014 last week.
"There no doubt remains questions about the belly’s staying
power at these levels and what's expected to be a slowdown in
retail featuring of that product," brokerage StoneX said in a
note to clients.
Fresh bullish inputs were required to sustain prices at the
elevated levels reached recently, traders said.
The benchmark June lean hogs contract rose 0.225 cent
to 106.175 cents per lb.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the pork carcass
cutout value on Tuesday afternoon at $112.49, up $2.39 from
Monday.
Cattle contracts weakened, with both fed cattle and live
cattle hitting their lowest since late March.
CME June live cattle dropped 1.175 cents to 120.925
cents per pound.
May fed cattle futures fell 2.275 cents to 147.325
cents per pound.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub
Editing by Marguerita Choy)