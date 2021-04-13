Log in
News

News : Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures edge higher after limit down move; cattle futures weak

04/13/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures firmed slightly on Tuesday after falling their daily trading limit in the previous session.

Traders said the market had run out of steam after rallying to their highest since June 2014 last week.

"There no doubt remains questions about the belly’s staying power at these levels and what's expected to be a slowdown in retail featuring of that product," brokerage StoneX said in a note to clients.

Fresh bullish inputs were required to sustain prices at the elevated levels reached recently, traders said.

The benchmark June lean hogs contract rose 0.225 cent to 106.175 cents per lb.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the pork carcass cutout value on Tuesday afternoon at $112.49, up $2.39 from Monday.

Cattle contracts weakened, with both fed cattle and live cattle hitting their lowest since late March.

CME June live cattle dropped 1.175 cents to 120.925 cents per pound.

May fed cattle futures fell 2.275 cents to 147.325 cents per pound. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.26% 0.76475 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.37549 Delayed Quote.0.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.79802 Delayed Quote.1.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.195 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.03% 144.55 End-of-day quote.4.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.37% 0.013287 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.14% 103.375 End-of-day quote.47.31%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 122.7 End-of-day quote.9.27%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.37% 0.70571 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
STONEX GROUP INC. -0.47% 65.59 Delayed Quote.13.82%
