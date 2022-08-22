LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm after hitting six-week low, cattle futures weak

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog
futures edged higher on Monday, with the market recovering after
hitting its lowest in nearly six weeks on Friday, traders said.
But gains were kept in check by poor exports and ample
supplies of pork.
Cattle futures were weaker as the market digested a report
released late on Friday that showed marketings of cattle were
bigger than trade expectations.
CME October lean hogs rose 0.85 cent to 93.975 cents
per pound. The contract rose above its 50-day and 100-day moving
averages before hitting technical resistance at its 40-day
moving average.
CME October live cattle futures fell 0.75 cent to
settle at 144.5 cents per lb., dropping below their 10-day
moving average, while CME September feeder cattle futures
dropped 0.4 cent to 184.35 cents per lb.
A U.S. Agriculture Department report released after the
close on Monday afternoon showed that frozen beef stocks totaled
510.841 million lbs as of July 31, up from 400.843 million lbs a
year earlier.
U.S. frozen pork belly stocks stood at 42.443 million lbs,
up from 27.778 million in July 2021.
