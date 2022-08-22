Log in
News: Latest News
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm after hitting six-week low, cattle futures weak

08/22/2022 | 04:25pm EDT
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures edged higher on Monday, with the market recovering after hitting its lowest in nearly six weeks on Friday, traders said.

But gains were kept in check by poor exports and ample supplies of pork.

Cattle futures were weaker as the market digested a report released late on Friday that showed marketings of cattle were bigger than trade expectations.

CME October lean hogs rose 0.85 cent to 93.975 cents per pound. The contract rose above its 50-day and 100-day moving averages before hitting technical resistance at its 40-day moving average.

CME October live cattle futures fell 0.75 cent to settle at 144.5 cents per lb., dropping below their 10-day moving average, while CME September feeder cattle futures dropped 0.4 cent to 184.35 cents per lb.

A U.S. Agriculture Department report released after the close on Monday afternoon showed that frozen beef stocks totaled 510.841 million lbs as of July 31, up from 400.843 million lbs a year earlier.

U.S. frozen pork belly stocks stood at 42.443 million lbs, up from 27.778 million in July 2021. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.035 End-of-day quote.-41.67%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.03% 181.475 End-of-day quote.8.76%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.21% 93.1 End-of-day quote.14.30%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.14% 141.475 End-of-day quote.1.36%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX -0.16% 220.2897 Real-time Quote.9.90%
S&P GSCI LEAN HOGS INDEX 0.91% 137.8138 Real-time Quote.14.30%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX -0.52% 493.1741 Real-time Quote.3.97%
