LIVESTOCK-Hog futures hit 6-1/2-month low on slowing demand

CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog
futures fell to a 6-1/2-month low on Wednesday with demand for
pork fading as the traditional U.S. grilling season nears its
close.
Cattle futures were mixed, with live cattle contracts
sagging on weakness in the cash markets while feeder cattle
contracts closed higher.
Hog futures have fallen in four of the previous five
sessions, with the benchmark October contract shedding
7.8% during the period.
"And just like that our summer seasonal strength looks to be
a thing of the past and the lower move into fall has commenced,"
brokerage StoneX said in a note to clients.
CME October lean hogs fell 2.525 cents to 90.375
cents per pound. The contract dropped below the lower end of its
20-day Bollinger range and its 100-day moving average.
On a continuous basis, the front-month hogs contract
touched its lowest since Feb. 11.
CME October live cattle futures dropped 0.825 cent to
settle at 143.775 cents per lb, falling below its 20-day moving
average for the first time since July 18. CME September feeder
cattle futures rose 0.575 cent to 183.025 cents per lb.
In the U.S. wholesale beef market, choice cuts rose 3 cents
to $262.83 per hundredweight (cwt), according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture. Select cuts fell $1.18 to $237.62 per
cwt.
The United States Department of Agriculture's pork carcass
value dropped $2.09 to $102.99 per cwt on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)