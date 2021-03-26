Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures notch new highs on tight U.S. supply

03/26/2021 | 06:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, March 26 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange found life-of-contract highs for a second day on Friday after the U.S. Agriculture Department reported tight supplies in its quarterly hogs and pigs report after the close Thursday.

CME April lean hogs settled up 1.125 cents at 100.800 cents per pound, after reaching a contract high of 101.975 cents, while most-active June hogs closed 2.275 cents higher at 105.600 cents per pound after reaching 105.850 cents.

The USDA's quarterly report noted a 2% drop in the U.S. herd as of March 1, compared with a year earlier, well below analyst expectations.

"The front-end (futures) months led, up on tighter supplies going into late spring and summer," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management. "Farrowing intentions were down – it only looks like tighter supplies ahead."

The USDA also projected a 4% drop in sows birthing new piglets from June to August, compared with a year earlier.

Tight hog supplies have boosted the cash market as well, traders said.

"Packers look like they are having to compete for hogs for the first time in a long while," said Dan Norcini, independent livestock trader. "The cash market continues to be very strong."

Cattle markets also firmed, supported by cash cattle trade and strong consumer demand for beef.

CME April live cattle settled up 0.550 cent at 120.100 cents per pound while benchmark June futures added 0.700 cent to 121.775 cents.

CME May feeder cattle gained 0.750 cent to 149.875 cents per pound, while back months notched life-of-contract highs, as October feeder cattle reached 159.275 cents per pound on anticipated tight supplies and lower feed costs this fall.

"The market’s still looking at tighter cattle supplies the second half of the year," Houghton said.

Market-ready cattle across the U.S. Plains traded at $115 and $116 per cwt this week, gaining $1 to $2 from the week prior, while the USDA reported choice beef cuts climbing $1.21 to $237.66 per cwt. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.28% 136.15 End-of-day quote.-2.29%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.20% 99.475 End-of-day quote.41.84%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.06% 119.625 End-of-day quote.5.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE  : continuing to experience disruptions from cyberattack
AQ
06:35pAMAZON COM  : social media team bares its teeth in Washington
RE
06:35pBiden looks into taking action on 3D printer guns, imported firearms
RE
06:32pChinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
RE
06:26pU.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against companies over Xinjiang
RE
06:21pHonduras central bank says economy could grow 5.2% in 2021 after pandemic, hurricanes
RE
06:09pLEON BLACK : Leon Black to step down as MoMA chairman - NYT
RE
06:05pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures notch new highs on tight U.S. supply
RE
06:02pLeon Black to step down as MoMA chairman - NYT
RE
05:56pBoeing resumes 787 deliveries as widespread inspections loom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALLIANZ SE : Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
3Mastercard battles to limit scope of $19 billion UK class action
4BASF SE : EXCLUSIVE: BASF warns chemicals could be left out of post-pandemic party
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG : In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ