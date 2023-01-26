LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rebound from lowest since Dec 2021

CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures rose on
Thursday as strength in cash markets and rising export demand
sparked a round of bargain buying after prices hit their lowest
in more than a year.
But weakness in the cash markets weighed on cattle futures.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning
that export sales of pork in the week ended Jan. 19 totaled
44,700 tonnes, up from 34,100 tonnes a week earlier.
The weekly total included 12,500 tonnes of sales to China,
the most for the world's top consumer of pork since the week
ended Sept. 1.
Export sales of beef rose to 25,200 tonnes from 17,300
tonnes the prior week.
Separately, USDA reported pork carcass prices at $80.46 per
hundredweight (cwt) on Thursday afternoon, up $1.35 from a day
earlier.
February lean hog futures gained 0.225 cent at 77.025
cents per lb. Prices bottomed out at 75.6 cents, the lowest for
the front-month contract since Dec. 14, 2021 before
rebounding into positive territory.
Most-active April hogs gained 1.675 cent to 87 cents
per lb.
CME February live cattle settled down 0.875 cent at
156.725 cents per pound, and most-active April dropped
1.025 cents to 160.525 cents per pound.
CME March feeder cattle futures dropped 0.9 cent to
settle at 182.85 cents per pound.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Maju Samuel)