LIVESTOCK-Hog futures retreat from two-month high; cattle also fall

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures fell
on Wednesday, as surprise deliveries in Texas showed that cash
market supplies were higher than expected, traders said.
Hog futures were lower, snapping a streak of four straight
higher closes as traders locked in profits from the market's
move to a two-month high.
CME July lean hog futures dipped 0.875 cent to close
at 111.85 cents per pound, while the most-active August hogs
were 1.525 cents lower at 108.325 cents per pound.
The most-active August live cattle futures dropped
1.325 cent to 134.925 cents per pound. October cattle
fell 1.225 cent to 141.075 cents
CME August feeder cattle shed 2.15 cents to settle at
173.15 cents per pound.
Beef processors slaughtered an estimated 126,000 cattle on
Wednesday, unchanged from a week ago and 10,000 more than a year
earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Pork
processors slaughtered an estimated 469,000 hogs, down from
473,000 hogs a year earlier.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)