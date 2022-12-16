LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise after hitting two-month low

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures
rallied on Friday, rebounding from a two-month low on a round of
end-of-week bargain buying.
Cattle futures also were firm despite concerns about waning
demand, traders said.
Cash market strength added support to both hogs and cattle.
CME February lean hogs jumped 4.125 cents to 85.775
cents per pound.
February hogs bottomed out at 81.525 cents on Thursday,
their lowest since Oct. 14.
CME benchmark February live cattle rose 0.925 cent to
155.775 cents per pound. February live cattle rose above its
20-day and 40-day moving averages during the session, before
consolidating around its five-day moving average.
The spot December live cattle contract settled up 1
cent at 155.05 cents per pound. December live cattle futures
expire on Dec. 30.
CME January feeder cattle gained 0.725 cent to
183.775 cents per pound.
Boxed beef prices strengthened on Friday, with choice cuts
gaining $8.53 to $262.83 per hundredweight (cwt), while select
cuts rose $6.94 to $235.45 per cwt, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)