  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures extend gains, hog futures weak

10/20/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade live cattle contracts rose on Thursday, touching a fresh 7-year high, with tight supplies boosting cash market prices and lending support to futures.

Hog futures eased after rising in five of the previous six sessions, but losses were kept in check by signs of good consumer demand.

Export sales of pork totaled 40,800 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13, up from 29,900 tonnes the prior week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

Weekly beef export sales rose to 19,400 tonnes from 14,800 tonnes.

CME December lean hog futures slipped 0.35 cent to settle at 87.025 cents per lb.

CME December live cattle rose 0.325 cent to 151.675 cents per lb.

Spot October live cattle contract gained 0.425 cent to 149.775 cents per lb. The contract peaked at 149.825 cents, the highest on a continuous basis for the front-month contract since Aug. 12, 2015.

In the U.S. wholesale beef market, choice cuts were priced at $253.62 per hundredweight (cwt), up from $253.39 on Wednesday. Select cuts fell 11 cents to $222.08 per cwt, according to USDA data.

CME November feeder cattle ended 0.525 cent lower at 177.55 cents per lb.

Analysts were expecting a monthly USDA report on Friday to show that the number of cattle on feed as of Oct. 1 was 99.1% of the year-ago total. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 16.67% 0.035 End-of-day quote.-41.67%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.29% 175.325 End-of-day quote.5.00%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 0.45% 149.15 End-of-day quote.6.91%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX -0.46% 211.7545 Real-time Quote.4.30%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX 0.21% 517.6621 Real-time Quote.5.78%
