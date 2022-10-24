LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures jump to 7-year peak as U.S. herd shrinks

CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures rallied to a fresh seven-year high on
Monday, lifted by expectations for tightening supplies following
a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cattle supply
report, traders said.
Several actively traded nearby contracts posted
life-of-contract highs after the USDA's cattle-on-feed report,
released after the market closed on Friday, showed a smaller
on-feed supply than a year ago, larger marketings and reduced
placements.
The figures were in line with trade estimates, but they
indicated that the national herd was poised to shrink further
following a drought-fueled liquidation of the breeding herd this
year.
"The inventory number is at a cycle high so we can expect a
declining cattle herd ... The peak of the cattle herd now
appears to be in based on USDA's figures. We'll confirm that in
the January biannual numbers," said Mike Zuzolo, president of
Global Commodity Analytics.
Actively traded CME December live cattle ended 1.700
cent higher at 154.125 cents per lb after notching a contract
high of 154.200 cents. October live cattle hit the
highest point for a spot contract since July 2015 and
ended 1.125 cent higher at 151.600 cents per lb.
CME November feeder cattle ended 0.800 cent higher at
179.150 cents per lb.
Lean hog futures were mostly lower on Monday in a technical
selling and profit-taking setback after reaching a two-month
high on Friday on strong cash market values.
December hogs ended down 1.200 cent at 87.925 cents
per lb.
The USDA's cold storage report, released after the close on
Monday, showed red meat supplies at the end of September were up
1% from a month earlier and up 17% from a year earlier.
However, surging U.S. bird flu cases and tightening poultry
supplies likely muted the rise in red meat stocks, analysts
said.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Devika Syamnath)