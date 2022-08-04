Log in
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures little changed after Wednesday high

08/04/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased slightly on Thursday, after rising to their highest in more than three months on Wednesday.

CME August live cattle futures settled 0.2 cents lower at 137.7 cents per lb and most-active October also ended slightly lower than Wednesday at 143.7 cents.

September feeder cattle futures were little changed at 182.6 cents per lb.

A smaller supply of cattle could keep pressure on beef prices in coming weeks.

CME hog futures were mixed, with the nearby August contract rising to its highest since June 2021 while deferred offerings were weaker.

August lean hog futures fell .35 cents to 120.7 cents per lb and the most-active October contract fell 1.75 cents at 95.85 cents. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)


© Reuters 2022
