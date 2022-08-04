LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures little changed after Wednesday high

CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures eased slightly on Thursday, after rising to their
highest in more than three months on Wednesday.
CME August live cattle futures settled 0.2 cents
lower at 137.7 cents per lb and most-active October also
ended slightly lower than Wednesday at 143.7 cents.
September feeder cattle futures were little changed
at 182.6 cents per lb.
A smaller supply of cattle could keep pressure on beef
prices in coming weeks.
CME hog futures were mixed, with the nearby August contract
rising to its highest since June 2021 while deferred offerings
were weaker.
August lean hog futures fell .35 cents to 120.7 cents
per lb and the most-active October contract fell 1.75
cents at 95.85 cents.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)