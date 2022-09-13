LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures slip from seven-year peak

CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures fell after hitting their highest in seven
years on Monday.
Feeder cattle futures continued to weaken, with the
front-month contract dropping to a five-week low, as the
prospect of high feeding costs due to strong corn prices
pressured the market.
Hog futures firmed on technical buying.
CME October lean hogs closed 3.875 cents higher at
95.75 cents per lb, while December hogs gained 2.925 cent
to end at 85.7 cents per lb.
The contract turned higher after finding support at its
200-day moving average. It broke through its 20-day, 30-day,
40-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages during the session.
October live cattle dropped 0.95 cent to 144.8 cents
per lb, and December dropped 0.9 cent to close at 150.45
cents per lb.
The front-month contract peaked at 146.1 cents on
Monday, its highest on a continuous basis since Aug. 31, 2015.
October feeders gave up 2.6 cents to close at 180.525
cents per lb.
Meat processors slaughtered about 476,000 hogs on Tuesday,
down from 481,000 hogs a year earlier, according to daily U.S.
government data.
Cattle slaughter was reported at 128,000 head, up from
120,000 in the comparable period in 2021.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)