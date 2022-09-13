Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures slip from seven-year peak

09/13/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell after hitting their highest in seven years on Monday.

Feeder cattle futures continued to weaken, with the front-month contract dropping to a five-week low, as the prospect of high feeding costs due to strong corn prices pressured the market.

Hog futures firmed on technical buying.

CME October lean hogs closed 3.875 cents higher at 95.75 cents per lb, while December hogs gained 2.925 cent to end at 85.7 cents per lb.

The contract turned higher after finding support at its 200-day moving average. It broke through its 20-day, 30-day, 40-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages during the session.

October live cattle dropped 0.95 cent to 144.8 cents per lb, and December dropped 0.9 cent to close at 150.45 cents per lb.

The front-month contract peaked at 146.1 cents on Monday, its highest on a continuous basis since Aug. 31, 2015.

October feeders gave up 2.6 cents to close at 180.525 cents per lb.

Meat processors slaughtered about 476,000 hogs on Tuesday, down from 481,000 hogs a year earlier, according to daily U.S. government data.

Cattle slaughter was reported at 128,000 head, up from 120,000 in the comparable period in 2021. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP -11.11% 0.04 End-of-day quote.-33.33%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.97% 712.25 End-of-day quote.20.06%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.78% 181.575 End-of-day quote.8.78%
LEAN HOGS FUTURE (HE) - CMG/C1 -1.31% 91.95 End-of-day quote.12.76%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 0.09% 145.8 End-of-day quote.4.33%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.47% 571.9298 Real-time Quote.15.47%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX -1.16% 214.9855 Real-time Quote.8.34%
S&P GSCI LEAN HOGS INDEX 1.50% 128.6262 Real-time Quote.6.06%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX 0.14% 509.6246 Real-time Quote.6.74%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26pMaterials Down After Inflation Data, Dollar Rally -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:21pEnergy Down as Dollar Rallies on Inflation Data -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pTSX falls by most since June as U.S. inflation data spooks investors
RE
04:16pTrump ally wins bid to bar photos of 'lavish properties' from foreign agent trial
RE
04:06pAt least six dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast
RE
04:05pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures slip from seven-year peak
RE
04:05pBitcoin last down 9.4% at $20,287; Ether falls about 6%
RE
04:05pBitcoin last down 9.38% at $20,299.00; ether last down 6.35% at…
RE
04:04pAmtrak to cancel more long-distance trains Wednesday
RE
04:04pGoodbye 50, hello ... 100?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflatio..
2Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
3Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
4BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
5SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..

HOT NEWS